Fournier Decides, Knicks Beat Celtics in Two Overtime Battle | nba

The meeting of the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics dates back to the 1940s. They are the two oldest NBA franchises to remain in the same city. On Wednesday night, at the opening of the league’s 75th anniversary season, the rivalry was renewed with a play decided in the second overtime. Knicks win 138-134 at Madison Squase Garden, with 12 points from Frenchman Evan Fournier in overtime, 32 in total. He equaled the biggest mark of his career and soon made his debut for the Knicks.

The Celtics were ahead on the scoreboard for most of the game. At the end of the third quarter, New York took the lead and looked in control, but the home straight of normal time was Boston. The team took an advantage of 11 points in five minutes, with a three-pointer by Marcus Smart to tie the duel in the burst of the timer. In the first extra time, the teams were tied at 128, with Tatum’s error in the last shot. In the final five minutes, 10-6 for the home team.

1 of 3 Fournier celebrates the game of life — Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images Fournier celebrates the game of life — Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Julius Randle was the Knicks goalkeeper with 35 points. He also had 8 rebounds and 9 assists. RJ Barrett had 19 points, while center Mitchell Robinson had 11 with 17 rebounds. Point guard Kemba Walker made his first game in the New York shirt after a two-year stint with the Celtics. He got 10 points and 8 rebounds. The Knicks return to court on Friday, against the Orlando Magic, away from home.

For Boston, Jaylen Brown scored the highest number of points by a Celtics player in a season-opening game: 46. It was also the biggest mark of his career. The other star, however, was off. Jayson Tatum hit only 7 out of 30 shots, 2 out of 15 from the perimeter, for 20 points. Another five players scored in double digits and the team demonstrated energy and resilience to the end. The next challenge is against the Raptors, at home, on Friday.

2 of 3 Kemba Debuts with Knicks Win — Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images Kemba debuts with Knicks win — Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Knicks

Julius Randle (35 pts, 8 rebs, 9 asts, 3 stumps)

Evan Fournier (32 pts, 6 rebs, 4 steals, 6 baskets of three)

RJ Barrett (19 pts, 5 rebs)

Mitchell Robinson (11 pts, 17 rebs)

Kemba Walker (10 pts, 8 rebs)

Celtics

Jaylen Brown (46 pts, 9 rebs, 6 last, 8 threes)

Jayson Tatum (20 pts, 11 rebs)

Knicks

Taj Gibson (personal reasons)

Nerlens Claus (knee)

Celtics

Al Horford (covid)

Josh Richardson (migraine)

Points in the bottle

Knicks 60

Celtics 42

Offensive/Defensive Rebounds

Knicks 7/48

Celtics 15/41

Court shots

Knicks 51/105 (48.6%)

Celtics 48/117 (41%)

three shots

Knicks 17/45 (37.8%)

Celtics 21/57 (36.8%)

free throws

Knicks 19/27 (70.4%)

Celtics 17/23 (73.9%)

3 of 3 Score Chart — Photo: NBA Score Chart — Photo: NBA

First Period – Celtics 35 to 29: Jaylen Brown had been away for 10 days due to covid protocols. In the first six minutes of play, he scored 14 points, with three baskets in three perimeter attempts. Then he added another 6. On the other side, Julius Randle scored 11 in a tight duel in New York, with the Celtics speeding up the game and dominating the transition points.

Second period – Knicks 25 to 23: Randle was already hearing the MVP screams from the audience at Madison Square Garden. He scored another 11 points in the fourth, a total of 22 in the first half. The Knicks took 12 points off and turned the score around, but the visitors regained control in the end. Jaylen Brown had another 5, a total of 25. Tatum threw 3 of 10 from the court for 9 points in the first half. Score 58-54 for the Celtics.

Third Period – Knicks 32 to 24: RJ Barrett didn’t score any points in the first half, but woke up in the last six minutes of the third half and did 14, almost half of what the Knicks produced in the fourth. On the other side, Brown only scored 4 and Tatum, 5. The Knicks turned the game around in the heat of the Garden fans in the last minutes. Score 86-82 for the Knicks.

Fourth Period – Celtics 34 to 30: After opening the lead in the first half of the partial, the Knicks saw the Celtics take 11 points in five minutes, and take the duel to overtime with Marcus Smart’s three-pointer on the clock. tie at 116.

Two overtimes – Knicks 22 to 18: In the first extra time, the teams were tied at 128, with 9 points from Fournier in three perimeter baskets and an error by Tatum in the last shot. In the final five minutes, 10-6 for the home team. It was the game of the lives of the Frenchman and Jaylen Brown. The Knicks had the last laugh.

Knicks

10/22 – Magic (out)

10/24 – Magic (home)

10/26 – 76ers (home)

Celtics

10/22 – Raptors (inside)

10/24 – Rockets (outside)

10/25 – Hornets (outside)

Detroit Pistons 88

Chicago Bulls 94

Zach LaVine scored 34 points, 15 in the third quarter, and led the Bulls, from debutants DeMar DeRozan (17 points, 7 rebounds) and Lonzo Ball (12 points, 4 assists).

Charlotte Hornets 123

Indiana Pacers 122

LaMelo Ball debuted with a show, with 31 points and 7 balls out of three. The Hornets had a 24-0 third-period streak to turn around and win the first game of the season.

Toronto Raptors 83

Washington Wizards 98

The Raptors played their first game in Toronto since February 28, 2020, but the Wizards had the last laugh with 23 points from Bradley Beal and 22 from rookie Montrezl Harrell.

New Orleans Pelicans 97

Philadelphia 76ers 117

Four players scored 20 or more points for the 76ers, with Joel Embiid and Furkan Korkmaz as standouts (22 each). Ben Simmons did not act, suspended by the team for neglecting requests from the coach in the last practice.

Minnesota Timberwolves 124

Houston Rockets 106

Karl-Anthony Towns started the season with 30 points and 10 rebounds, aided by Anthony Edwards’ 29 points and 6 rebounds, and D’Angelo Russell’s 22 points, with seven assists.

Memphis Grizzlies 132

Cleveland Cavaliers 121