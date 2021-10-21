Free YouTube Music users will not have classic platform feature

In early October, the YouTube presented to the public the free YouTube Music plan and, now, closer to the release date, the company revealed that the option in the track will not have video playback, as happens in the paid package.

The free plan of YouTube Music finally puts the platform to compete with popular free options like Spotify and Deezer. It will allow people to listen to songs in random order, build their own playlists and even listen to hits with their mobile screen locked, all interspersed with ads.

YouTube Music Mixes will also be available in the free plan (Image: Publicity/YouTube)

audio only

As expected, video playback will not be included in the free plan. This functionality is one of the main differentials of YouTube Music — inherited, of course, from the main platform. It is noteworthy that paying users will continue to have this advantage.

Therefore, the advantages of the YouTube Music subscription will be:

Listen to the songs you want, in the order you want;

Watch music clips saved on YouTube;

Skip lanes without restrictions;

Don’t listen to advertisements;

Listen to music offline;

Currently, YouTube Music costs R$16.90 on the most basic plan and offers up to a free month to try the service. The subscription is also part of the YouTube Premium package, with advantages that even embrace the traditional video network, but it costs at least R$20.90.

First, users in Canada will have access to the free package from November 3rd. Google has not forecast the expansion of the availability of the free account, but it is likely to reach other regions in the coming months.

Source: Google