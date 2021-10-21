French football stars face off in court over blackmail

A video of sex, alleged blackmail and two stars of French football: the trial of French striker Karim Benzema began this Wednesday (20), and draws attention.

Benzema, who plays for Real Madrid, faces charges of “complicity in an attempt to blackmail” former French team-mate and current Olympiacos midfielder Mathieu Valbuena, according to documents from the Versailles promoter.

The trial, which is expected to last three days, will have Benzema in the dock, alongside four men who allegedly tried to blackmail Valbuena over a “sex video” involving the athlete.

Benzema is accused of pressuring Valbuena – then a French team-mate – to pay blackmailers to prevent the video from being made public.

According to prosecutor documents, in 2015, Valbuena received an anonymous call at the French national team’s training camp outside Paris.

The caller tried to “make a deal” with the player about the alleged video, but would only do so if Valbuena appointed a trusted intermediary.

Instead of obeying, the athlete filed a police complaint, in which he claims to have received more calls and messages from the anonymous blackmailer, reiterating the need for a trusted intermediary to “solve the problem,” according to prosecution documents.

Complicity in the attempt to blackmail

If found guilty, Benzema could face a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a possible fine of 75,000 euros (about R$480,000), according to the prosecution.

Of the five men on trial, Benzema is the only defendant facing the lowest charge, of “complicity in an attempted blackmail.”

The other four men are facing charges of “attempted blackmail,” including two who could face a harsher conviction for having already committed a similar crime.

Valbuena will attend the trial, her lawyer Paul-Albert Iweins told CNN, who added that the football player, “has always asked for a public trial so that this case allows the public to fully understand that he is the victim of the facts being judged.”

On the opposite bench, Benzema’s lawyer, Sylvain Cormier, told the CNN: “We hope that the trial will finally bring to light the absurdity of the charges against Karim Benzema.”

Benzema was not in court on Wednesday, according to her lawyer. When the investigation began, the player denied the charges.

Back to selection

In this case, Benzema was placed under formal investigation in November 2015 and was subsequently suspended from the French national team, months before the 2016 Euro Cup.

French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet made a “personal decision” to exclude Benzema from the team after his alleged involvement in Valbuena’s blackmail.

About five years after the initial police complaint, Benzema returned to the French national team for Euro 2020, where the “bleus” were eliminated on penalties by Switzerland. Benzema scored four goals in the tournament.

He also played in the League of Nations final last week against Spain, where France were champions.

