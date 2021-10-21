Ftima Bernardes updates fans on recovery: ‘Running very well’ – Famous

Ftima Bernardes talks about post-operative (photo: Reproduction/Instagram) This Tuesday night (10/19), the presenter



Bernardes Ftima



updated his Instagram followers about his health chart. She recently had a shoulder arthroscopy and is in recovery.

In the video, posted on the social network feed,



Ftima



appears wearing a sling to tell about his first medical checkup after the operation.

“Hey guys! How are you? I miss you, I haven’t been here for a while, right? I came here because it’s been a week since my surgery. Today I had my first medical review and I’m very happy with the result. everything going very well”, said the presenter of



Meeting



.

“I’m using this sling, which is a different sling with a large side, you see? To keep the arm away from the trunk because, otherwise, we tend to close it, it’s more difficult after the work of physiotherapy to come back this shoulder to the place. Then it is already closer,” he explained.

“I sleep in this sling, spend the whole day in this sling and just take a shower and do the exercises, which are very simple, and three times for the elbow and wrist. Open and close your hand, turn and lower and raise with your arm very close to the torso so as not to overload the shoulder. I do this a few times a day. I put ice. This has been my routine,” she said.

Ftima



she also said that she read a book recommended by a co-worker during the postoperative period. Check out: