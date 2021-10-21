Future dollar goes to R$5.68 and DIs jump with fear of fiscal loss By Reuters

2/2



by José de Castro

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Futures and interest rates soared on Thursday, with the US currency surpassing 5.68 reais in the futures market, while DI contract rates jumped more than 60 basis points, according to The market feared that the government would break the spending ceiling and pave the way for fiscal loss in prices.

The spot dollar rose 1.33%, to 5.6364 reais, at 9:46 am, after a maximum of 5.6753 reais (+2.03%). Futures yields had a sharp rise in premiums, with the January 2025 DI flying 45 basis points at 11.35% per annum, after earning more than 60 basis points at the worst time.

“Stable global scenario. around 4,500 (points) a few days ago. The protagonism is completely focused on the local scenario. Pandora’s box was opened. Spending ceiling will be broken with the endorsement of the ‘liberals’. 400 reais of aid is only the beginning,” said LAATUS in comment.

The appalling price reaction comes after Economy Minister Paulo Guedes announced defeat in the battle against plans to break the spending ceiling the day before.

Guedes said that the government is evaluating whether the temporary benefit that will boost the new Bolsa Família will be paid outside the ceiling, which would require a license for an expenditure of around 30 billion reais, or whether there will be an option for a change in the constitutional rule of spending ceiling to accommodate you.

The head of Economy also stated that it will be up to the rapporteur of the PEC dos Precatórios, Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB), to make a formula that guarantees the payment of a social benefit of 400 reais in 2022, respecting the country’s fiscal framework, viable.

The minister must attend an event at the end of this Thursday.

To make matters worse, the Central Bank did not announce a net sale of dollars – whether in the form of exchange swaps or physical currency – for this Thursday, but given the soaring dollar, financial agents do not rule out that Bacen intervene in the market by surprise.

Nor does it help abroad, on a day of falling stock exchanges and emerging currencies, amid renewed fears over the Chinese real estate market. And US unemployment benefit data came in better than expected, corroborating expectations of a cut in US stimulus, which would theoretically hurt emerging market assets, such as the real.