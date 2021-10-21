Future Ibovespa closes down 1.8% with Guedes’ speech about breaking the spending ceiling; DI interest soar

SAO PAULO – After the market closed on Wednesday (20th), the Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 started to have a strong low, signaling that Thursday’s session could be troubled. The index accentuated losses during a speech by Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, about the Brazilian Aid announced hours earlier by the Ministry of Citizenship.

During an event organized by the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers (Abrainc), Guedes echoed Minister João Roma’s words when he stated that no family benefited by the program, a replacement for Bolsa Família, will receive less than R$ 400. According to the minister, this is an orientation of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party).

The part of Guedes’ speech that was not well digested by the market was about the breaking of the spending ceiling, so feared by investors. “We were studying whether we would bring forward the spending ceiling revision to 2026 or if we would ask for a waiver [perdão fiscal] to wear out this temporary layer of protection,” said the minister. According to Guedes, it would be a license with “a limited number, just over R$30 billion”.

The minister stated that the economic team was thinking of a structural solution for financing the benefit, involving the reform of the Income Tax, but it had to look for alternatives since the project had not made it through the Senate.

“The market will be very suspicious until the final conclusion [do programa]. Will there be surprises beyond the R$ 30 billion? The minister’s speech implied that the spending ceiling will be broken and the market has gone sour for good, contracting a bad climate at the opening,” says Thomas Giuberti, from Golden Investimentos.

“Paulo Guedes confirmed that part of the benefit will be paid outside the spending ceiling and that was what the market had been suffering. If there was any hope in the market that there would be a proposal within the ceiling, it was confirmed that there was no other alternative”, says Daniel Meirels, partner at HCI Invest.

At an event in Ceará, earlier, President Bolsonaro denied that the spending ceiling would be breached. “Nobody is going to break the roof, nobody is going to make any mistakes in the budget. but it would be extremely unfair to leave 17 million people with such little value in Bolsa Família”, he added. The president, however, did not explain how the amount of aid would be financed. João Roma, at the press conference, did not give details about this either.

After the minister’s statements, Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 closed down 1.81% to 112,395 points. Earlier, the Ibovespa in sight had closed with a moderate rise of 0.1%, before the minister’s speeches.

Future interest also soared in the business of after market with Guedes’ statements. After all, breaking the public spending ceiling implies higher inflation and even higher interest rates. The DI for January 2023 advanced 36 basis points, at 10.16%; DI for January 2025 rose 32 basis points to 11.14%; and the DI for January 2027 advanced 34 basis points, at 11.48%.

The dollar futures for November 2021 reduced losses, retreating 0.17% at closing, to R$ 5.607.

