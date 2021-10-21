G.Skill Unveils World’s Fastest DDR5-6600 CL36 Trident Z5 Memory Kit

Memories will be available on the market in November this year

THE G.SKILL announced the Trident Z5 DDR5-6600 memories, the memory kits of 32GB (2×16) fastest in the world to date. The memories Trident Z5 DDR-6600 can reach frequencies up to 6600 MHz and very low latencies CL36-36-36-76.

The 32GB kits with two 16GB modules were introduced last week, and now the G.SKILL revealed that the Trident Z5 DDR5 are the first to achieve these frequencies at such low latencies thanks to the new technology of Samsung’s high-performance DDR5 integrated circuits.

So far, the latency standard for DDR5 modules, even without overclocking is considerably higher than CL40-40-40, and thanks to Samsung’s new DDR5 ICs, the reduction from 40 to 36 cycles makes the Trident Z5 the best choice for gamer setups and especially overclockers.



as the increased voltage and frequency also result in higher latencies, even under these conditions, the new memory kits should be able to deliver speeds even bigger without latencies being too different from standard CL40 memories. According to G.SKILL, the new Samsung ICs will be standard for the entire DDR5 family of memories of the company, ensuring that future kits can also deliver superior performance to most modules in the same segment.

The modern design of the aluminum heat sink is also a differentiator with silver pattern and brushed black metal band in the middle, carrying the Trident Z5 brand. The new setups with Intel Alder Lake-S processors, the only home CPUs compatible with DDR5 memories so far, should be even more beautiful thanks to RGB LED lighting strip on top of Trident Z5 DDR5 memory kits.



G.SKILL stated that the new memory kits will be available for purchase from November at the official G.SKILL store and in partner retailers, with shipments expected by the end of the year.

