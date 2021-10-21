Gabby Petito case: “Hunting” the fugitive fiance leads police to find the bodies of five missing people; understand

The case of the disappearance and murder of youtuber Gabby Petito shocked the world when it came to light in September. Since then, the investigation has included surprising twists and turns and a search not only for answers, but also for the young woman’s body and her ex-fiancé, Brian Laundrie. However, what the police did not expect was that the investigation would result in the outcome of other disappearances.

Amid the search for Petito, Laundrie disappeared after refusing to cooperate with the investigations. Since then, he has remained a fugitive, but allegations of an episode of domestic violence and records of transactions made by the boy with the blonde’s bank cards, after she had disappeared, have been made public. It was then that the “hunt” intensified and the police ended up finding four more bodies in the places Petito and Laundrie had visited during their travels — among them that of Robert “Bob” Lowrey.

The man disappeared on Aug. 20 while visiting Bridger-Teton National Park in Wyoming, where Gabby’s remains were found. In circumstances very similar to the girl’s case, the father of two was last seen on the Black Canyon Trail, carrying a black backpack and a destroyed tent. He traveled to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, from his hometown of Houston on August 19, and was never seen again. Bob’s family searched for him for weeks, without getting any leads.

However, after the thunderous repercussions of Petito’s disappearance and murder, Teton County Sheriff Chad Sachse finally had access to tips on Lowrey’s latest moves. “The extensive news coverage of the search for Gabby Petito helped bring light to the Lowrey case and resulted in at least two members of the public calling local authorities with new information about her possible whereabouts.” he told the Dateline police show. “The new information put Lowery on the Black Canyon trail, wearing a black baseball cap with a gold ‘P’ and carrying a black backpack bearing the Nike logo.” revealed.

Following the new leads, search and rescue teams split into seven groups and combed through the dense wooded area around Black Canyon, a popular tourist hiking trail. After four hours, a sniffer dog located a dead body and a black Nike backpack significantly off the trail on a steep slope. The remains matched Lowrey’s, and although the cause of death was still unknown, his family was notified.

Rumors and surprising discoveries

The surprises of these cases, however, did not stop there. Amid rumors that Laundrie was hiding in North Carolina’s Yadkin Valley Overlook, a second body was found. Local residents then spread the word that the corpse belonged to the boy. However, the FBI confirmed that he was not the fugitive as there was no evidence to link this death to Petito’s case. He was later recognized as Josue Calderon, who police said was stabbed to death.

The situation became even more absurd when a third body was discovered. While searching for Brian, the FBI found the remains of Sara Bayard, 55, near a highway in El Paso County, Colorado. The site in question appeared on Petito and Laundrie’s Instagram, as the couple shared clicks on the tourist town on the same day Bayard was reported missing.

Back in California, in the desert of the Yucca Valley, police allegedly found the body of chef Lauren Cho. The 30-year-old woman has been missing since June 28, but her case has regained traction in the media after being compared to Gabby’s disappearance and murder. Unfortunately, authorities have yet to confirm that the body was, in fact, the young woman.

Finally, a fourth body was found near a Dumpster at a Walmart supermarket in Mobile, Alabama, on September 20th. Local residents were convinced that the corpse was that of outlaw Brian Laundrie, as investigations began on the same date the boy would have passed through town. Eventually, police discovered that the remains were of an unidentified homeless person and had no connection with Petito’s case.

It is noteworthy, however, that none of the bodies found during the searches have any connection with Gabby’s death or Laundrie’s disappearance.