Gabby Petito case: Police find remains and belongings that would have been Brian Laundrie, youtuber fiance; know details

The searches for Brian Laundrie, fiance of Gabby Petito, had important consequences this Wednesday (20). According to TMZ, the boy’s family, who has been missing for weeks, led the FBI to a trail he used to frequent. At the scene, the agents came across remains, and objects that supposedly belonged to Laundrie.

Chris and Roberta, Brian’s parents, went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida, USA – which had not yet been explored. According to the family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, the possible evidence came to light soon after a brief search. A handful of belongings, including a few pieces of clothing, were located there, and police believe they belonged to Petito’s fiancé.

Continues after Advertising

Next to the objects, authorities also identified what would be partial human remains. These remains were in an area that is underwater, as reported by NBC. Therefore, the local sheriff’s department called a coroner and a team of sniffer dogs, who will further investigate the case.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to look for Brian. The FBI and the North Port Police Department were briefed last night on Brian’s parents’ intentions, and found them there this morning.”said Brian’s family lawyer. “As of now, the police are conducting a more thorough investigation in this area”, informed Bertolino.

Continues after Advertising

The FBI also commented on the case, however, did not say anything about the remains that would have been seen, nor about the summons of the coroner. “Items of interest were found at Carlton Reservation this morning in connection with searches for Brian Laundrie. An FBI team that handles the evidence is proceeding at the scene. The reservation is closed to the public and no further details are available at this time”, said the staff of the federal agency in the city of Tampa. Check out some search logs:

remember the case

Gabby Petito spent the northern hemisphere summer (between June and August) traveling across the western United States with then fiance Brian Laundrie. The duo documented their adventures on social media and also in videos posted on YouTube. However, on September 1, Laundrie returned to his Florida home alone. From then on, the influencer’s family could no longer get in touch with her. On September 11, the girl’s parents reported her disappearance to the authorities.

After an extensive search, YouTuber’s remains were found on September 19th. According to the forensics, the youtuber was murdered about four weeks before her body was located in Bridger-Teton National Park. The cause of death, in turn, would have been strangulation. After necropsy, the possibility of pregnancy was also ruled out.

Continues after Advertising

According to Gabby’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, and stepfather Jim Schmidt, the girl’s body was in Wyoming, where her and groom’s van was last seen. Brian, until then, was considered only as a “person of interest” in the case. However, he disappeared after refusing to cooperate with the investigations.

The alleged disappearance was only registered by Laundrie’s parents three days after the occurrence and, since then, Brian has remained at large. His family members believe he took a hike in a nature reserve near his home in North Port, Florida, and never returned. Despite not having been officially charged with the death of his fiancee, Brian remains the main suspect in the youtuber’s death. He was also indicted for using two financial accounts that did not belong to him in the days following the tragedy.