Gabigol leaves the game injured and equals greater goal fast for Flamengo | Flamengo

At 22 minutes into the second half of the game against Athletico-PR, this Wednesday, in Curitiba, Gabigol left the field feeling pain in his right foot and was replaced by Pedro. The center forward collapsed on the field and was unable to continue in the game, increasing the list of concerns of Flamengo’s coaching staff for the sequence of the season. Thus, the shirt 9 equaled the biggest goal fast for the club by completing seven matches without scoring, as had happened in 2020.

At 12 of the 2nd time – Gabriel gets injured, after split with Nicolás Hernández

Last year, Gabigol spent a period of seven games without scoring goals after the return of competitions that had been paused due to the new coronavirus pandemic. There were three months without taking the field and another three without putting a ball in the net.

Gabigol’s goal fast in 2020 06/18/2020 Bangu x Flamengo 0 – 3 07/05/2020 Flamengo x Volta Redonda 2 – 0 07/08/2020 Flamengo x Fluminense 1 – 1 12/07/2020 Flamengo x Fluminense 1 – 2 08/09/2020 Flamengo x Atlético-MG 0 – 1 12/08/2020 Flamengo x Atlético-GO 3 – 0 08/15/2020 Flamengo x Coritiba 0 – 1

1 of 2 Gabigol in Flamengo x Cuiabá — Photo: André Durão Gabigol in Flamengo x Cuiabá — Photo: André Durão

Now, at the end of 2021, Gabigol is experiencing the same drought. Amidst calls for the World Cup qualifiers and goals for the Brazilian team, the shirt 9 is not living a good moment for Flamengo. The last time the striker put balls in the net with the club’s shirt was in the game against Santos, in which he scored three goals.

Gabigol’s goal fast in 2021 15/09/2021 Flamengo x Guild 2 – 0 09/19/2021 Flamengo x Guild 0 – 1 22/09/2021 Flamengo x Barcelona de Guayaquil 2 – 0 09/29/2021 Barcelona de Guayaquil x Flamengo 0 – 2 10/03/2021 Flamengo x Athletico-PR 3 – 0 10/17/2021 Flamengo x Cuiabá 0 – 0

These were the striker’s biggest goalless periods, but in 2019, the year he arrived at Flamengo, Gabigol experienced a similar drought after going without scoring for five games on two occasions. Early on, when he made his debut for the club, Gabriel Barbosa went through a bad time and only went to raise the plate in the sixth game with the red-black shirt, against Americano.

Gabigol’s goal fast in 2019 01/23/2019 Resende x Flamengo 1 – 1 01/26/2019 Botafogo x Flamengo 2 – 1 01/29/2019 Flamengo x Boavista 3 – 1 02/03/2019 Flemish x Cabofriense 4 – 0 02/14/2019 Flamengo x Fluminense 0 – 1

Gabigol’s goal fast in 2019 05/01/2019 International x Flemish 2 – 1 05/05/2019 São Paulo x Flamengo 1 – 1 08/05/2019 Penarol x Flamengo 0 – 0 05/15/2019 Corinthians x Flamengo 0 – 1 05/18/2019 Atlético-MG x Flamengo 2 – 1

Flamengo’s next appointment is on Saturday, against Fluminense, for the Brazilian Championship. For the Copa do Brasil, the team will only return to the field next Wednesday, when they play the semifinal round game against Athletico-PR.