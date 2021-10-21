Gabigol leaves the game injured and equals greater goal fast for Flamengo | Flamengo

At 22 minutes into the second half of the game against Athletico-PR, this Wednesday, in Curitiba, Gabigol left the field feeling pain in his right foot and was replaced by Pedro. The center forward collapsed on the field and was unable to continue in the game, increasing the list of concerns of Flamengo’s coaching staff for the sequence of the season. Thus, the shirt 9 equaled the biggest goal fast for the club by completing seven matches without scoring, as had happened in 2020.
At 12 of the 2nd time – Gabriel gets injured, after split with Nicolás Hernández
Last year, Gabigol spent a period of seven games without scoring goals after the return of competitions that had been paused due to the new coronavirus pandemic. There were three months without taking the field and another three without putting a ball in the net.
Gabigol’s goal fast in 2020
|06/18/2020
|Bangu x Flamengo
|0 – 3
|07/05/2020
|Flamengo x Volta Redonda
|2 – 0
|07/08/2020
|Flamengo x Fluminense
|1 – 1
|12/07/2020
|Flamengo x Fluminense
|1 – 2
|08/09/2020
|Flamengo x Atlético-MG
|0 – 1
|12/08/2020
|Flamengo x Atlético-GO
|3 – 0
|08/15/2020
|Flamengo x Coritiba
|0 – 1
Gabigol in Flamengo x Cuiabá — Photo: André Durão
Now, at the end of 2021, Gabigol is experiencing the same drought. Amidst calls for the World Cup qualifiers and goals for the Brazilian team, the shirt 9 is not living a good moment for Flamengo. The last time the striker put balls in the net with the club’s shirt was in the game against Santos, in which he scored three goals.
Gabigol’s goal fast in 2021
|15/09/2021
|Flamengo x Guild
|2 – 0
|09/19/2021
|Flamengo x Guild
|0 – 1
|22/09/2021
|Flamengo x Barcelona de Guayaquil
|2 – 0
|09/29/2021
|Barcelona de Guayaquil x Flamengo
|0 – 2
|10/03/2021
|Flamengo x Athletico-PR
|3 – 0
|10/17/2021
|Flamengo x Cuiabá
|0 – 0
These were the striker’s biggest goalless periods, but in 2019, the year he arrived at Flamengo, Gabigol experienced a similar drought after going without scoring for five games on two occasions. Early on, when he made his debut for the club, Gabriel Barbosa went through a bad time and only went to raise the plate in the sixth game with the red-black shirt, against Americano.
Gabigol’s goal fast in 2019
|01/23/2019
|Resende x Flamengo
|1 – 1
|01/26/2019
|Botafogo x Flamengo
|2 – 1
|01/29/2019
|Flamengo x Boavista
|3 – 1
|02/03/2019
|Flemish x Cabofriense
|4 – 0
|02/14/2019
|Flamengo x Fluminense
|0 – 1
|05/01/2019
|International x Flemish
|2 – 1
|05/05/2019
|São Paulo x Flamengo
|1 – 1
|08/05/2019
|Penarol x Flamengo
|0 – 0
|05/15/2019
|Corinthians x Flamengo
|0 – 1
|05/18/2019
|Atlético-MG x Flamengo
|2 – 1
Flamengo’s next appointment is on Saturday, against Fluminense, for the Brazilian Championship. For the Copa do Brasil, the team will only return to the field next Wednesday, when they play the semifinal round game against Athletico-PR.
