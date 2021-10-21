Gabriel Pereira’s renewal with Corinthians follows an unknown

On September 30th, football director Roberto de Andrade gave a press conference and spoke about the contract renewals of Dú Queiroz and Gabriel Pereira. And he replied as follows:

“It’s already underway, we’ve talked more than once with the representatives of the two athletes. We’re going to make these new contracts for them soon.

The extension of Dú Queiroz’s bond has come out and has already been announced. Although, exactly 21 days after the officer’s declaration, Gabriel Pereira’s “referred”, “worded”, “converted” and “advanced” statuses remain the same.

On social networks, the concern of the Corinthians fans is explicit. Club members and advisors have the same feeling in the boulevards of Parque São Jorge. And no less.

Gabriel Pereira has a contract with Timão only until the 31st of March and, as per the sports legislation, the attacking midfielder can already sign a pre-contract with any club in the world and leave for free at the end of the contract.

Gabriel Pereira and ex-back Ivan Rocha have been together for a long time; businessman maintains the discourse that desire is renewal which, in turn, still remains an unknown Reproduction/Internet

According to the columnist Jorge Nicola, Gabriel Pereira’s salary is R$ 12 thousand and the proposal of the Corinthians board is for a salary above R$ 100 thousand, with a R$1 million glove.

The player’s manager Ivan Rocha, in turn, maintains the discourse of ongoing negotiations and intention to renew his bond. Something that, like the Corinthians leaders, only follows in words. For now, no black and white.

