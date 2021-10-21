Galatasaray studies proposal to take Felipe Melo do Palmeiras

According to columnist Bruno Andrade, from the portal UOL, the idea is that the steering wheel has a one-and-a-half year contract

It is possible that Felipe Melo will leave Palmeiras to end his career in Turkey. At 38, the midfielder may receive a proposal from Galatasaray, the club where he played, to play until the middle of 2023. The contract would be effective from the transfer window of 2022.

The information was given by columnist Bruno Andrade, from the portal UOL. According to him, the idea is for Felipe Melo to retire in Turkey. The player’s current bond is only valid through December 2021 and there has been no renewal offer.

Felipe Melo arrived at Palmeiras in 2017 and would like to renew with the club for two years (until December 2023). The club, however, is thinking of offering a maximum of one more year (until December 2022) and is still studying whether this will definitely be the way forward.

One certainty is that Felipe Melo’s name will continue to move the soccer market. He was probed by Boca Juniors recently. At Galatasaray, Melo played from 2011 to 2015 and won eight titles, with three nationals. He maintains a good relationship with the club.