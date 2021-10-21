Game only ends when it ends, says Lira after the CNMP PEC is rejected

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), stated this Wednesday (20) that “the game only ends when it ends”, commenting on the decision of the deputies who rejected the basic text regarding the vote on the Proposal of Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) 5/21, which alters the composition of the National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP).

“We have to comply with the result regarding this. I don’t think about victory or defeat. I think every power should have its code of ethics. All power deserves impartiality in judgments. All excesses have to be reduced, we have a main text, we have regimental possibilities and we are going to analyze what has changed in three votes to make a political analysis. The game only ends when it’s over,” Lira told reporters.

Earlier, the president of the Chamber decided not to put the original text of the bill to a vote at this Wednesday (20th) session. The proposal is seen by prosecutors as a direct interference in the agency’s autonomy. Lira, however, has been trying to vote on the matter since last week.

The text presented by deputy rapporteur Paulo Magalhães (PSD-BA) in the Chamber earlier received 297 votes in favour, 182 against and 4 abstentions, with 11 votes missing for approval. A PEC needs 308 votes to be approved, not a simple majority.

The deputies were supposed to analyze the original text of the proposal, by deputy Paulo Teixeira (PT-SP), but Lira closed the session.

“We still have to meet,” said the president of the Chamber when asked about the date for voting on the original text.

According to the text, the CNMP will have 17 members — today there are 14. The current report also advocates that five members of the CNMP be appointed by the Chamber of Deputies and Senate. Previously, the number called for four congressional nominations.

The National Association of Attorneys of the Republic (ANPR) and the National Association of Labor Attorneys (ANPT), however, are against the text.

According to the entities, the matter presented “violates the institutional autonomy of the Public Ministry and the functional independence of its members”. Prosecutors also defend that the topic should be more debated and analyzed “in a calm way”.

Chamber president Arthur Lira (PP-AL), however, has been trying to vote on the matter since last week, when the rapporteur presented the changes in the text. He claimed that the institutions of the MP and the prosecutors did not comply with an agreement for the approval of the matter.

In a statement, the associations representing the Public Ministry deny having made an agreement with the Chamber on the PEC.

In an interview published by the magazine Look this Monday (18), Lira said that it is necessary to have a control by the Public Ministry.

“Who investigates errors of the Public Ministry, who controls the Public Ministry in Brazil? What is the external control of the Public Ministry? He doesn’t even have a Code of Ethics”, asked Lira. According to him, the debate will be held in the Plenary of the Chamber with “absolute transparency and normality”.

Changes

According to the text, the CNMP will have 17 members, currently there are 14, with five being nominated or elected by the Legislative Power; today there are two. Despite the possible change in the number of members, the term of office of the members will continue to be of two years, one reappointment being allowed, and each nominee will need to pass a hearing in the Senate.

In addition, the text that would allow the CNMP to cancel or review acts of prosecutors and attorneys in the event of a possible violation of functional duty was altered. Currently, only administrative acts can be reviewed.

Another controversial passage was softened in the opinion: the previous report provided for the creation of a code of ethics for the Council through a complementary law of the National Congress. Now, the proposal is that the CNMP draft the rules within 180 days after the PEC comes into force. If this deadline is not met, Congress will be responsible for drafting the code through an ordinary law.

The function of the Inspector will be exercised by the member of the National Council of the Public Prosecutor’s Office forwarded through a five-fold list by the Attorneys General, with one name per region being indicated, for a term of two years, with no renewal. In the previous report, the appointment of the magistrate was made by Congress among the attorneys general, not chosen by the councilors.

The text also deals with the choice of the national magistrate of the Public Ministry, who will be the vice president of the CNMP.

Class rejects PEC

In an interview with CNN, the director of ANPR, Julio José Araújo Júnior, stated that the current version of the proposal attacks the independence of prosecutors and the Public Ministry itself by providing for the possibility of reviewing the institution’s acts.

For Araújo Júnior, instead of altering the composition of the CNMP, Congress could scrutinize council members who are part of the body and study measures to increase its transparency and that of the Public Ministry itself.

(*With information from Beatriz Gurgel and Giovana Galvani from CNN)