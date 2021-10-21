Game universe is presented in new video

Bethesda shared a new video about Starfield, which presents the universe of their next big project. The reveal is led by the studio’s design director, Emil Pagliarulo, who reveals news about the Settled Systems area.

Set in the year 2330, Starfield goes beyond a small portion of the Milky Way and extends space exploration to approximately 50,000 light-years away, reaching the so-called Settled Systems.

In addition to the area, there are also two important factions: United Colonies and Freestar Collective, which faced each other in the bloody Colony War, about 20 years before the game’s history. Currently, the two groups are at peace, but that doesn’t mean the Settled Systems are any less dangerous.

Some of the threats include Ecliptic mercenaries, Crimson Fleet pirates, violent Spacers and even House Va’ruun’s religious fanatics. All the details can be seen in the video above, emphasizing how Bethesda seems to be creating a very rich universe.

Starfield is scheduled to launch on November 11, 2022 and will be exclusive to Windows and Xbox Series X/S. According to Bethesda, there is no chance of the game being released for the PlayStation 5 – a promise that even made the studio apologize.

