Gasmig will freeze the CNG tariff from November 1st – Economy

Natural gas could be an alternative to high gasoline and ethanol prices (photo: Tomaz Silva/Agência Brasil)

The Gas Company of Minas Gerais (Gasmig) decided to freeze the duty-free tariff for Natural Gas Vehicle (CNG) for 90 days, starting on November 1st. The initiative aims to benefit consumers of the product, such as vehicle owners and people who consume residential gas.

The other segments served by the company will suffer small adjustments from November. The Industrial segment will have an average increase of 2.45%, while in Cogeneration the variation is 3.52%.

For the President of Gasmig, the measure may also encourage vehicle owners who are facing consecutive increases in fuels to use gas as a more economical option and without the risk of shortages.

According to him, currently, around 600 cars are being converted to CNG and, by December, the goal is to reach 1,000 cars a month. “The measure has been in effect since February 1st this year, so we managed to keep the price frozen for a year.”

Magalhães believes that this entire period of tariff freeze will not affect the company. “We are going to sell more volume and we can lower the price. It’s working, we are seeing an increase in sales. This year alone, we managed to increase the consumption of CNG by 50% in Minas Gerais. When I took over Gasmig, gas consumption was only 2%, today it is 4%”.

According to data from August of this year, from the National Traffic Department (Denatran), around 30,000 vehicles with CNG circulate in Greater Belo Horizonte, 14,205 of which in the capital. In addition, the city has 22 stations that make the product available and, by the end of 2022, another 3 will be connected, according to the company.

Gasmig is also investing in the creation of specialized CNG supply stations in other cities in the state, such as João Monlevade, Muriaé and Manhuaçu.

The president of the organization believes that the increased interest in CNG also points to a change in the behavior of drivers who are looking for an option for a fuel that does not affect their budget and that has a more attractive price.

For him, the impact of the freeze can be measured directly by consumers. In a recent survey conducted by the company, the average price per cubic meter of CNG in Belo Horizonte and Contagem is BRL 4.29 – below the average for ethanol (BRL 4.88) and gasoline (BRL 6.49) .

Thus, the main difference of CNG in relation to its competitors, ethanol and gasoline – would be the economy, which already exceeds 50% and with a tendency to increase, considering that the readjustments in the prices of competing fuels have occurred frequently. Natural gas, on the other hand, has quarterly readjustments and the next one is only scheduled for February 1, 2022. Magalhães, however, does not rule out continuing with the tariff freeze.

Benefits for converting cars to CNG



According to the president of Gasmig, the conversion of vehicles to CNG can also benefit drivers who use their cars for work, such as taxi drivers, drivers of passenger and delivery applications, drivers attached to carriers, in addition to fleet companies, car rental companies and driving schools.

For these categories, the company offers a bonus of R$ 2,000.00 per vehicle converted and/or acquired with a predisposition for CNG. In addition, the Government of Minas Gerais grants IPVA exemption, in the year of purchase of the vehicle and in the following year, for brand new vehicles with the CNG kit installed at the factory and/or predisposition for CNG, manufactured in the state.

In addition to the price savings, natural gas is also less polluting, as it presents an average reduction of 20% in CO2 emissions when compared to diesel and gasoline.

Another advantage of CNG over its competitors (ethanol, gasoline and diesel) is that it cannot be tampered with or stolen. Its supply is continuous, with quality guaranteed by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels – ANP.

*Intern under supervision of sub-editor Eduardo Oliveira