Gasoline is already 12% more expensive in October

The average price of gasoline is already 12% expensive for drivers in the first days of October, reveals the latest survey by the Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL). When the value is compared to the last low period registered in April, which was R$ 5,699, the high climb remains expressive. The month also presents the sixth consecutive high for ethanol, an average of R$ 5,440, and the value, when compared with the last low average in April, was 19% more expensive at the service stations.

“The price of fuel is increasingly weighing on drivers’ pockets. With the month on the rise for all fuels, the behavior should remain at the end of the period, considering new reflections from the most recent announcement of an increase in transfers to refineries”, explains Douglas Pina, Head of Urban Market at Edenred Brasil.

Brazil Agency / Archive

As in the first half of September, the most expensive gasoline was sold in the Midwest region, with an average of R$ 6.521, after an increase of 2.32%, compared to the closing of September, being the highest increase of the entire period. Country. In the South, the lowest average price of fuel was registered, even with an increase of 1.70%, sold at R$ 6.175 and ethanol had the highest average in the region, sold at R$ 5.619 at the pumps. In the Midwest, even with the increase of 1.59%, the cheapest liter was sold, at an average of R$ 5.112.

In the cut by states, Piauí presented the most expensive gasoline in the country, at R$ 6.824, an advance of 2.48%. The state with the lowest average price was Amapá, where gas stations sold gasoline at R$ 5,758, even with an increase of 2.64%.

The biggest increase in gasoline at the beginning of this month was in the Federal District, 3.60% compared to the end of September. In no state did fuel prices decline in the first days of October.

Ethanol had the highest average value per liter in Rio Grande do Sul, at R$6.246. The cheapest fuel, in turn, was sold in São Paulo, at R$ 4,636. In Santa Catarina, the posts registered the most significant advance in the country, 2.58%; while in Alagoas the average value dropped 2.11%, with a liter at R$ 5.618, compared to R$ 5.739 at the end of September.

The IPTL is a fuel price index based on fueling carried out at 21 thousand accredited Ticket Log service stations, which is highly reliable due to the number of vehicles managed by the brand: 1 million in all, with an average of eight transactions per second. Ticket Log, Edenred Brasil’s fleet management and mobility solutions brand, has over 30 years of experience and adapts to customer needs, offering modern and innovative solutions in order to simplify daily processes.