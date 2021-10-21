Gasoline price motivates notification of 21 gas stations in Blumenau

Blumenau’s Procon notified 21 gas stations to provide clarification on the prices charged per liter of regular gasoline. The similarity in values ​​between the establishments and the sudden increase in some of them caught the attention of the agency. Now merchants have until Friday (22) to present invoices for product purchases in the last four months. If any irregularity is found, the posts can be fined and even closed.

According to the coordinator of Procon, André Moura da Cunha, Blumenau has around 60 posts, and the inspection team visited some of them on Tuesday (19). The very similar values ​​from one place to another lit the alert, as it may indicate a combination of prices, considered a crime of cartel formation. The agency’s professionals also noticed a sudden rise in values.

— In one of the stations, where the biggest increase was registered, the liter went from R$ 5.53 to R$ 6.04, that is, R$ 0.51 more — says Cunha.

The notifications were issued this Wednesday (20th), and merchants have 48 hours to present copies of invoices for the purchase of regular gasoline for the period from July to October 2021. With the documents in hand, the Procon de Blumenau will analyze whether there was an excessive readjustment by the distributors that justifies the increase for the final consumer.

If this is not proven, explains Cunha, establishments will be fined for unjustly raising the price of products or services, according to article 39, V and X of the Consumer Protection Code. Penalties range from a fine to closing the post. Another possibility is to order the merchant to sell a certain amount of gasoline at cost price, how it happened in Florianópolis in early October.

The names of establishments notified by Procon de Blumenau were not disclosed. If consumers perceive abuse in prices, they can report it through WhatsApp, at (47) 99920-0083.

— We advise the consumer to carry out a price survey, giving preference to those establishments that offer the lowest prices, which will discourage price increases without a plausible justification — advises Cunha.

