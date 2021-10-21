Genesis: Asenate suffers an attempt

In the next chapters of Genesis, Asenate (Letícia Almeida) is kidnapped by Mahamid (Cee Jay) and taken away from the palace. Upon realizing that she is suffering an attack, the young woman despairs and cries out for help. Before she arrives in the lands of Apepi (an undisclosed actor), the soldier ends up meeting Teruel (Amaurih Nunes) along the way. Neferíades’ ex-lover (Danda Albuquerque) becomes mysterious with the girl.

While the nightmare of Pentephres’ (Nando Cunha) daughter continues, José (Juliano Laham) works in the fields giving orders to servants, until one of them ends up telling him about the Asenate attack. Distressed, the governor abandons work and runs to save his beloved.

Away from there, Asenate grows more and more desperate and is shocked to see that Taruel is alive to the bush. José’s wife believes he will harm her, but the ex-soldier ends up saving the girl’s life.

In Genesis, Teruel saves Asnate

Teruel is frank with Asenate: “Apepi had you kidnapped and taken to Upper Egypt until further notice. But when I heard it was you… I couldn’t allow it. As much as you think otherwise, we’re friends, Asenate. Never. Never. I was going to let them hurt you. Go back to your house and to your husband. I can’t take you, but if you go straight, it won’t take long and you’ll see the city. When you get there, ask the soldiers for help, tell what happened and they’ll take you home.” In a rush to save Asenate’s life, José ends up meeting the woman on the way and protects her.

The scene is scheduled to air in the chapter this Thursday (21), in which the script the on the small screen had access. Find out everything that will happen in the next few days in the weekly summary of Genesis.