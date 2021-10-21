Get Ready: Fuel Prices May Rise Even More in November – Savings

Demand increased with economic recovery; ANP ruled out lack of gasoline and diesel

Petrobras confirmed that demand could affect supply. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami/Archive)

November may come with a further increase in gasoline and diesel prices at gas stations in Mato Grosso do Sul. This time, it will not be daily adjustments, but a change in the international market.

According to Sinpetro (Oil Derivatives and Lubricants Retail Trade Union), demand increased with the slowdown of the covid-19 pandemic and the economic recovery. As a result, prices on the international market were much higher than those practiced in Brazil.

This finding was already made by the Association of Fuel Distributors Brasilcom, which represents more than 40 regional fuel distributors, last week and on Tuesday (19) by Petrobras.

“Even with prices at extremes and even if Petrobras continues to buy (since it is not self-sufficient yet to meet domestic demand), it would not receive in its entirety, which can generate what we call product adequacy, that is, it will have to gradually reduce the orders for distributors, which will consequently also do the same way in orders from service stations to serve their consumers”, explained Edson Lazarotto, president of Sinpetro, to Campo Grande News.

A lack of fuel was mentioned by Brasilcom, but the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) guaranteed that “there is no indication of shortages in the national fuel market at this time.”

“The ANP continues to monitor the supply chain and will adopt, if necessary, the appropriate measures to mitigate deviations and reduce risks”, informed the regulator in a note.

Constant highs – The price of fuel has been weighing more and more on the Brazilian consumer’s pocket. The Chamber of Deputies discusses a bill that changes the way in which the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) is charged on fuels.

However, the states are against the change, which would result in lost revenue. On Tuesday (20), the governor of Mato Grosso do Sul, Reinaldo Azambuja (PSDB), criticized the matter.

“I think it’s something they [deputados federais] interfered wrongly. Petrobras is to blame for the cost of gasoline. This year alone they readjusted the price 14 times. The states did not change the rate and I understand that gasoline is a public policy, it is not just thinking about profit for shareholders and penalizing the Brazilian people”, he criticized.

A study released this month by the CNM (National Confederation of Mato Grosso do Sul) points out that the states together lose R$5.5 billion/year in revenue if the proposal becomes law. This means that less R$ 1.3 billion would be reaching the municipalities’ coffers. We hope it fails”, the Secretary of State for Finance, Felipe Mattos, limited himself to saying to the Campo Grande News two weeks ago.

Last week, the Chamber approved, by 392 votes to 71, the fixed amount for charging ICMS on fuels. The matter has yet to be analyzed by the Federal Senate.

From the Mato Grosso do Sul bench, Beto Pereira (PSDB), Dagoberto Nogueira (PDT) and Vander Loubet (PT) voted against the measure. Bia Cavassa (PSDB), Luiz Ovando (PSL), Tio Trutis (PSL), Rose Modesto (PSDB) and Fabio Trad (PSD) voted in favor of the proposal.