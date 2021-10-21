Ghostface, from Panic, and bunny from Donnie Darko arrive in game at Halloween event

Characters will be playable in Cold War and Warzone until All Souls Day

the haunting, the Halloween event of games Call of Duty, returns for the second year in a row. This time, the games Cold War and Warzone will receive ghostface, the masked killer from the movies Panic, and also the rabbit of Donnie Darko as playable characters.

The event, which takes place between October 19th and November 2nd, will have special modes inspired by horror movies, decorated maps and special content in stores for both titles. The official trailer plays with the opening of Panic, and still counts on the return of Roger Jackson as the killer’s voice – check out:

In Warzone, the event rescues the night version of Verdansk, full of macabre areas and even scares. There’s even a new mode called Ghosts in Verdansk, where dead players become vengeful spirits that hunt the living in an attempt to collect enough souls to come back to life. The premise is similar to the Zombie Royale mode from 2020, but now it has a fear indicator that, under certain conditions, drives the player insane, to the point of hallucinations.

Already in Cold War, the Nuketown ’84 map will gain Halloween decoration, and there will be three special modes: a themed version of Prop Hunt, with only decorative objects; Infected mode, in which zombies try to dominate the living; and Mata-Mata in Panic. The latter is a version inspired by Panic in which two players have seen the Ghostface assassin, while the others – without weapons or equipment – ​​have to hide and hope to stay alive until the end.

Finally, there will be special modifications to Zombie Mode, with undead wearing pumpkin heads, as well as a slew of new items – both free and paid, like special skins.

You can check out the entire table of news below:

Call of Duty: Mobile also joins in the fun from October 20th, with themed modes, zombies in Battle Royale mode, as well as special items. Check out:

Remember that this is not the first time that the Call of Duty do a Halloween themed event. In 2020, Warzone and Modern Warfare received leatherface (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre) and the puppet Billy (Deadly Games) as playable characters, plus a number of special modes.

The event is already active on Cold War and Warzone, scheduled to close for the All Souls’ Day. Ghostface and Donnie Darko packs can be found in stores in-game for 2,400 CoD Points, something around R$80 each. Skins stay in store until daylight 2 of November, but whoever buys them will be able to access them whenever they want, even after the date.

The choice of Ghostface in the game is to promote the fifth movie of Panic, which continues the plot of its predecessors with the return of the masked assassin, classic characters and the introduction of a new generation. The film hits theaters in January 2022.

