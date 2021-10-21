Global stocks continue to fall on Thursday with fears in China

Global stock exchanges signal a day of caution this Thursday, 21, with the market putting in the balance the good corporate results being released in the United States, the risk of rising inflation and the problems in China’s real estate sector.

On the Asian continent, markets closed in a mixed manner. The problems with the Evergrande Group deepen further as the company announced it was unable to close the sale of 50.1% of its Evergrande Property Services unit, which could yield about $2.6 billion to help avoid a default.

Other developers are also showing difficulties, but point to signs of recovery after regulators say real estate risks are still manageable.

Meanwhile, European stocks and US futures are trading bearish, with investors wary of China’s real estate difficulties and corporate results, which could dampen the darker tone of the day.

Another point of attention is the increase in restrictions in some countries. Russia has stepped up urban mobility measures to contain the rise of new infections.

In the external scenario, investors should follow the definitions on the infrastructure investment package in the US Congress. On the US economic agenda, the highlight is data on jobless claims and used housing sales.

In relation to commodities, the price of a barrel of oil fell on Thursday, accompanied by the price of iron ore, which fell sharply after pressure from China. Because of this, the shares of Vale (VALE3) and steelmakers may draw attention in today’s trading session.

In Brazil, the attention continues with the Auxílio Brasil – the question that does not want to remain silent is where the payment of aid of at least R$ 400 per month came from. Yesterday, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes admitted the need for a “license to spend” R$30 billion outside the spending ceiling, a factor that ended up displeasing investors.

Today the price of the EWZ, which represents the Brazilian stock market abroad, is falling sharply.

Even today, investors should follow the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the court orders. The special committee of the PEC again postponed the analysis and voting of the opinion of deputy Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB). The meeting, which should have taken place yesterday, was rescheduled for today, at 2:30 pm.