Globo ‘effective’ Mion at ‘Caldeirão’ and Ivete Sangalo at ‘The Masked Singer’ in 2022

Marcos Mion and Ivete Sangalo they have a lot to celebrate, the two were “made” by Globo in conducting the “cauldron” It’s from “The Masked Singer“, respectively, and remain at their posts for 2022.

The plans were for Mion in January to pass the baton on Saturday for Ivete to take over, but his success on the show and hers on Tuesday nights was so great that the network decided to keep both of them in the places they already occupy.

Always very excited to be making a dream come true of presenting a program on Globo, Mion celebrated the news on his Instagram, reading a message he received from the broadcaster making it official that he will remain in the program previously run by Luciano Huck.

“How I prayed and worked for that day to come! I’ll read to you: ‘Mionzera, it couldn’t be different! The public asked and we agreed: the Saturdays of 2022 are yours. Long live the Caldeirola! Ah, since he was hired, he’s going to have breakfast with the Ana Maria [Braga] tomorrow [nesta quinta (21)] to tell everyone! She’s waiting for you’. My heart feels like it’s going to explode,” celebrated Mion.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

In addition to Caldeirão, Mion should also present the reality show “O Túnel do Amor”, at Multishow, next year, as well as coverage of festivals such as Lollapalooza and Rock in Rio.

Ivete remains on “The Masked Singer”, which will win a second season in January, but will also present “Música Boa Ao Vivo”, on Multishow.

