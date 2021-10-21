Globo sues construction company, takes ‘truco’ in court and pays a million dollar fine · TV News

Globo lost in court the lawsuit filed against a contractor and was ordered to pay almost R$ 6 million in compensation. The station accused Rio Verde Engenharia & Construção of not carrying out the work for which it had been hired, but took a “trick” from the courts. The evidence presented by the construction company that TV disturbed the work was accepted and caused a millionaire setback against the station.

O TV news had access to the case file opened by Globo in May 2014, in which the station demanded that Rio Verde pay a fine related to the construction of an administrative building in Rio de Janeiro.

The contract was signed in 2011, and, during the process, Globo executives began to interfere a lot in the planned project. The attitude displeased the engineers at Rio Verde.

The broadcaster terminated the contract with the construction company and went to court to try to recover the money it had invested so far. In the initial instance, the Court said that Globo was wrong and accepted Rio Verde’s arguments.

The case was judged once again by the 49th Civil Court of Rio de Janeiro, which maintained a favorable understanding for Rio Verde. In the view of Judge Paula Caldas, it was demonstrated that the broadcaster prevented the contractor from performing its work in the best way and that it could not be harmed by it.

Justice determined that Globo is guilty

Because of this, the Court sentenced Globo to pay R$ 5.7 million to Rio Verde. There are 4.2 million for the main conviction (contract terminated unilaterally) and R$ 1.3 million in fees for the contractor’s lawyers, plus R$ 143,000 for the payment of procedural costs.

The case can no longer be appealed. Rio Verde filed the execution of the sentence this week, and the court gave Globo 15 days to make the payment. O TV news found that the amount has already been deposited in a court account, and that it is just waiting for the judge’s release.

Globo does not comment on legal issues. The column sought out Rio Verde, but did not get an answer until the conclusion of this text.