Globo turns back and keeps Marcos Mion ahead of Caldeirão in 2022 · TV News

Marcos Mion’s success in front of Caldeirão forced Globo to reassess its plans for the program. Hired to replace Luciano Huck on Saturdays until the end of the year only, the former Record presenter has already been confirmed in charge of the attraction next year.

According to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, the network’s idea was to keep Mion in Caldeirão until December. In January, he would pass the baton to Ivete Sangalo. But the ex-Fazenda did well in Huck’s place, and the singer also did well in front of The Masked Singer. Result: the two will be kept in their respective places.

As Mion also signed a contract with Multishow to present the reality O Túnel do Amor (The Tunnel of Love), he has unfolded between the recordings of Caldeirão, in Rio de Janeiro, and the new program, in Alphaville (in the metropolitan region of São Paulo). There will be 20 episodes in the first season, which is expected to end in November — there is still no release forecast.

Marcos Mion will also appear on the pay channel in special events and in coverage of major music festivals such as Rock in Rio and Lollapalooza.

Ivete will follow on Masked Singer, whose second season opens in January — the music competition will leave Tuesday nights and will be broadcast on Sunday afternoons, at the risk of wearing out the format.

Since taking over the Caldeirão, Mion has done well in the audience: the presenter debuted on September 4 with 15.9 points in Greater São Paulo, the best average of the program this year.

After the audience’s initial curiosity to see how he would fare, the rating dropped a little, but it’s stabilized at around 12 to 14 points, similar to what Huck managed.

Mion celebrates 2022 on Globo

After the revelation that he will return to “Caldeirola” next year, Mion published a video on his social networks in which he celebrates the news and informs that he will have breakfast with Ana Maria Braga at Mais Você this Thursday (21 ). “Saturday is ours!” he celebrates. See the video:

Also check out Globo’s announcement about Mion’s permanence:

“The public asked, and TV Globo listened: Marcos Mion continues, on Saturdays, in charge of Caldeirão in 2022. As excited as his guests, the presenter is just emotion and promises to entertain the public even more with his attractions.

‘I’m just gratitude. And I renew my commitment to bring joy, fun and that much craziness that the Brazilian people need now. I’m happy that, even with all the party and surreal reception I received from Globo, they are making me build my career there step by step. It’s the only way to build strong roots and solid trust. Even more so when the project is long term. I lack words to explain what I’m feeling right now,’ says Mion, moved.

The 2022 season will bring new things, but until then, Mion and his gang — which includes the talented band Lúcio Mauro and Filhos — continue to play shows like Sobe o Som, in which the already coveted Lucinho de Bronzeado is disputed by duos that have a mission to find out who the artist behind the screen.

In Tem or Não Tem, families need to get the most recurrent answers from 100 Brazilians to everyday questions, competing for R$ 30,000. And there is the participation of the public with the videos sent to Mama, Tô na Globo! and also the Isto a Globo Mostra, in which Mion invades the station’s archive and comments on iconic scenes from the programming.”