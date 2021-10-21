GloboNews presenter talks about passion for another woman: ‘I never imagined’ | celebrities

reproduction Leilane Neubarth

Leilane Neubarth, GloboNews presenter, commented on the change in her life after her 50th birthday. After two marriages and two children, she said she found herself in love with another woman. “I had no idea what would happen to me in my maturity,” he said in an interview with Veja.

Leilane married her first husband at age 20 and separated at 26. At 28, she remarried and had two children, one from each marriage. With her second husband, she lived for 22 years.

“The relationship suffered great strain and we parted ways. I suffered a lot, I had planned my life with him, growing old with that man. I remember that, at the time, I told my therapist: ‘Man, I dreamed my whole life about growing old with a husband, and everything foundered,'” she said.

“She replied: ‘Maybe you’d better dream of other things, because that dream hasn’t happened anymore. Unless you want to be unhappy for the next 30 years.’ At the same time, something totally unexpected happened: at 52, I fell in love by a woman,” he said.

The journalist, who has been in the area for 40 years, said that she was not thinking about the possibility of falling in love with a woman. “Some people told me: ‘Oh, so you were always gay and you were unhappy because you were married to a man.’ No! I was happy with my sex life, love life, marriage,” he said.

“But then I got separated and, all of a sudden, things started to happen and there was this other emotion, another feeling, another attraction that I had never thought of. People ask me: ‘Have you never had a hard-on in a woman?’ , there wasn’t. I think it was something that came up at a time when I was prioritizing loving delicacy and harmony. So, since then, I’ve been having homosexual relationships,” he said.

Leilane says she’s happy. “Very, very happy. But if you ask me, ‘Will it be like this all your life?’ I don’t know. I stopped making plans, because the plan that doesn’t materialize frustrates us. No plans, no frustrations (laughs). Today I have a girlfriend, we’ve been together for a little over a year,” he said.