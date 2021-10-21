God of War for PC confirmed with price and release date

This Wednesday (20), God of War won a page on Steam, confirming several rumors of its arrival on computers. On the store’s page, the game by Kratos and Atreus is on pre-sale for R$199.90 and has a confirmed release date for January 14, 2022.

The official PlayStation channel has released an announcement trailer for the version. Watch below:

The game’s page still doesn’t have information on the minimum and recommended specs for video card and processor, but it details that it will weigh 80 GB and the operating system needs to be Windows 10 64-Bit and have Direct X 11.

In terms of resolutions, game will support 4K, unlocked frame rate, various graphics settings and support for Nvidia DLSS and Reflex. In addition, the game is compatible with 21:9 ultrawide monitors and will have control customization options (DualShock 4, DualSense and others) and keyboards. See the screenshots taken on the PC, below:



Those who purchase the new PC version also get the Death’s Vow Armor Set for Kratos and Atreus and Exile’s Guardian, Buckler of the Forge, Shining Elven Soul, and Dökkenshieldr for the Guardian Shield.

God of War was released in 2018 for PlayStation 4 by Santa Monica Studio. The game has received several Game of the Year awards and also features an enhanced version for PlayStation 5, which arrived in February 2021. God of War Ragnarok, the next release in the saga, also arrives in 2022, on PS4 and PS5, but without a specific confirmed date.