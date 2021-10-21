God of War for PC Has Release Date Revealed and 4K Support | Action games

God of War (2018) will be released for the PC. The news was announced by Sony this Wednesday (20) on its official blog. The new version of the game is scheduled for release on January 14, 2022 and can already be purchased on Steam and Epic Games Store platforms. Gamers can look forward to visual and performance improvements, including support for Nvidia Reflex and DLSS technologies, 4K resolution and unlimited frame rate per second. Remember that the game is still available on PlayStation 4 (PS4).
God of War confirmed for PC with visual and performance improvements — Photo: Press/Steam
According to first information, this new version allows God of War to achieve a “unique visual quality” on the platform, besides including the possibility to configure the experience depending on the player’s machine. Options include high-resolution shadows, screen space, enhanced reflections, and ambient occlusion with GTAO and SSDO.
Naturally, the game will have mouse and keyboard support, but it will also be possible to connect different types of controllers to the PC, including DualShock 4 and DualSense. Sony also guarantees that the game will feature ultra-wide monitor support for playing on 21:9 screens.
God of War was originally released in 2018 as a PS4 exclusive and is now confirmed for PC — Photo: Disclosure/Steam
At this time, minimum and recommended requirements have not been disclosed. The company guarantees that more details will be revealed soon, as the release date gets closer. All that is known is that it requires 80 GB of free disk space, DirectX 11 and Windows 10 or higher.
In a statement, the company also confirmed that God of War has already reached the mark of 19.5 million units sold worldwide on PS4. Additionally, the game is available in the PlayStation Plus Collection catalog as an offer to PS Plus subscribers for the PlayStation 5 (PS5).
Remember, this isn’t the first time PlayStation games have hit computers. In recent years, Days Gone and Horizon: Zero Dawn have also been released on the platform, while Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy are slated for mid-2022.
With information from PlayStation Blog and steam