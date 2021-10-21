God of War for PC is already the best-selling pre-order game on Steam

Game will be released on January 14, 2022 and is available on Steam and Epic Games Store

God of War is already the best-selling pre-order game worldwide on the steam, after being announced yesterday for the PRAÇA, it is published by Sony and developed by Santa Monica Studio, was originally released in 2018 for Playstation 4 and it will be the first time that the franchise will be present on computers.

In a screenshot published by the profile BenjiSales on twitter, we can see that God of War yesterday was in first place overall for best sellers, consolidating itself as the best-selling pre-sale game on the platform, it is worth considering that the game is also for sale on the Epic Games Store, and these sales do not count for the steam, which allows sales to be doing even better than we have information. See the screenshot below.

Being one of the main games of Sony and winner of several awards from Game of the Year in 2018, including the The Game Awards, God of War will come to PRAÇA with several new features compared to the version originally released on Playstation 4. For the first time, gamers will be able to enjoy the title in native 4K resolution with an unlocked frame rate, which is sure to offer incredible immersion for one of the best games of the past generation.

Other new features include support for the NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA DLSS, in addition to better quality in shadows, reflections and occlusion of environments. Ultrawide monitor owners can celebrate as the game will have support for 21:9 resolution.



If you are interested in the game and want to pre-order and enter the statistics, check out the game below in the two stores where it will be available.

God of War arrives at PRAÇA for the Epic Games Store and steam in January 14, 2022 and is being sold by R$199.90 in the pre-sale. Currently the title can be played on Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5 (via backwards compatibility).







