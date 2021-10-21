God of War is already Steam’s best-selling game

Kratos barely ran towards the Valve platform and God of War is already topping Steam’s list of best-selling games. The title hit the digital game store earlier today, with no official announcement from Sony.

A quick look at the fact sheet shows that Kratos’ adventure against the Norse gods comes to PC next year, on January 14th. The version available on Valve’s platform costs R$199.90.

The title, which to date is one of the biggest PlayStation 4 exclusives, is the fourth game in the main series and shook the world of the God of War by bringing new gameplay, changes to the combat scheme, focusing the protagonist’s fury on the Norse gods and introducing Atreus, his son and companion on the journey.

The arrival of the game on the PC reinforces Sony’s policy of presenting its exclusives to a new audience, which until then had no access to any of its works due to the barriers of exclusivity.

“I think some of the art our studios are doing is some of the best entertainment in the world, and limiting the audience frustrates me,” said Jim Ryan, president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, in an interview with Games Industry earlier this month.

The strategy aims not only to win more fans, but also has the potential to generate more sales of PlayStation line consoles, as revealed a little earlier by Shawn Layden, former President of SIE. During participation in the What’s Up PlayStation podcast, the executive said that offering some exclusives on the PC could encourage players on that platform to purchase a console to enjoy other PS4 and PS5 games.

God of War was originally released for PlayStation 4 in 2018. Its sequel, God of War Ragnarok, arrives for PS4 and PS5 in 2022.