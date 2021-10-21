Gomes: Barcelona flirts with disaster, but survives in Champions – 20/10/2021

After two defeats in their first two games and the worst start in their history in a European competition, Barcelona managed to survive in the Champions League with a meager 1-0 victory over Dynamo Kiev.

It was a very bad Barça game, with no inspiration whatsoever. After the 3-1 victory over Valencia at the weekend, the hope was to pack ahead of the superclassic against Real Madrid (Sunday). This was not the case. At least the victory came, but the performance was below criticism.

Barça survives in the Champions League and now hopes for Bayern Munich to beat Benfica in the double of games between them. It would be up to Koeman’s team to beat Dynamo again, in Kiev, in two weeks’ time, and then decide at home for a spot against Jorge Jesus’ team.

But now attention turns to the superclassic. If Real Madrid made it 5-0 at Shakhtar yesterday, with a brilliant performance by Vinícius Jr, today Barcelona needed a sweat to hold on to the victory.

In the first half, almost nothing happened. A sterile ball possession, without accelerating or involving the opponent, and which only generated occasions in one or another cross into the area. In one of them, Alba found Piqué in the area, the defense enabled the defender’s position and he went inside.

Piqué and Busquets, another veteran, are the ones who were saved in the match. In the second half, Coutinho and Ansu Fati entered, then Aguero came to the field. But none of that changed the dynamic. Barcelona exchanged more passes, gained a little in speed, but went on without creating goal chances. In the end, Dynamo surged ahead and the suspense was created, but the Kiev team didn’t have the quality to do anything either – so far, zero goals in three games.

Barça arrives at Sunday’s derby with more doubts than Real Madrid. None of them are flying, far from it, but Barça still seem a few steps back in trying to find a team and generate good play.