Google Chrome 95 released with security enhancements, Material You on Android 12 and more

The new version of the most used browser in the world was made available on the stable channel this Wednesday (20) and brings full integration into the new Android 12 design. In addition, the company has added a new layer of security for user authentication in payments, improvements to web applications (PWAs) and other features.

Material You

Google Chrome 95 brings Material You to all users of the recently launched Android 12. With the new visual language of the software, there will be better adaptation of themes and colors to the background of the smartphone or tablet.

The layout’s color palette suits the phone’s background with Material You (Image: AndroidPolice)

Material You was officially announced in August, but its implementation was given slowly, taking root in native apps of the operating system and finally reaching all Android users without the need to enable the “flags” in Experiments. The visual is now turned on by default.

Secure payment confirmation

Google seeks to improve security in authentications for payments. An extension has been added to WebAuthn, allowing financial institutions to use W3C guidelines to authenticate requests made by merchants in online stores.





Gigante das Buscas states that the purpose of this resource is to create a consistent experience for identity validation of users, especially due to the rules adopted by banks in different regions that seek to standardize the safer authentication in virtual transactions.

Improvements in web applications

Web applications are one of Google’s biggest development focuses. Chrome 95 will allow PWAs (progressive web applications) to be used as default programs to open URLs. This feature has been tested by the platform for a few months and, finally, will be enabled by default for all users on the desktop and Android versions.





Note that Microsoft Edge has had this support for some time. The browser should reach its version 95 soon with design changes and new productivity tools.

Other news

Google is releasing the EyeDropper API for the desktop version of Chrome. The new solution allows developers to use an eyedropper provided by the browser to help create custom “color detectors”.

In addition, the browser will allow users to save groups of tabs to access pages later. To enable this behavior, it is necessary to access the address: chrome://flags/#tab-groups-save









Chrome 95 completely abolishes support for FTP, an old protocol that had been going through a phase of “discontinuation test”. Furthermore, in order to contribute to user safety, the browser will restrict access to system files allowed to web applications.





The new version is now available for Android on the Play Store and iOS on the App Store. To update the desktop version, just access the menu on the toolbar and follow the path: Settings > About Google Chrome. The platform will receive the update automatically.