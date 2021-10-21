Guedes confirms aid of R$ 400 until 2022 and says he is studying how to change spending ceiling | Economy

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes confirmed this Wednesday (20) that the government will pay R$ 400 in Brazil Aid by December 2022 – but he said that is still studying how to change the spending ceiling to pay the benefit .

“We are going from 14 million to 17 million families and at the same time going to R$ 400. No family will receive less than R$ 400,” said Guedes during an event promoted by the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers (Abrainc).

“It is a huge fiscal effort, and what we have been discussing here is how we can do this within the entire fiscal structure that we have today”, he pondered.

The program, which will replace Bolsa Família and Emergency Aid, will start to be paid in November, as the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, had already announced earlier.

Minister of Citizenship says emergency aid ends in October

According to Guedes, there are two alternatives under study to enable payment of the benefit:

review the spending ceiling , putting an end to the existing mismatch between corrections to the ceiling and mandatory expenses. With that, the government could open fiscal space in the 2022 Budget.

, putting an end to the existing mismatch between corrections to the ceiling and mandatory expenses. With that, the government could open fiscal space in the 2022 Budget. exceptionalize the portion of aid that does not fit in the ceiling , that is, leaving this amount out of the tax rule. This license to “stick” the ceiling would be limited to just over R$30 billion in 2022, according to the minister.

“Salaries follow an index, and the spending ceiling follows another index. We were studying whether we would synchronize these expenses – this would be an anticipation of the revision of the spending ceiling, which is for 2026. Or if, on the contrary, it keeps [o teto], but on the other hand it asks for a ‘waiver’, a license to spend on this temporary layer of protection,” Guedes said.

“Since we want to increase this layer of protection, we would ask this to come a bit as a ‘waiver’ to mitigate the socioeconomic impact of the pandemic. We are still finalizing, seeing if we can make this compatible, but the important thing is that the deficit continues to fall,” he added.

Valdo: Auxílio-Brasil is a ‘trick’ and the government will break the spending ceiling

The minister also stressed that the decision on how to change the ceiling will be political..

“Whatever the solution, it’s a political solution. From a technical point of view, we offer our contribution, which is Precatórios plus IR, which is a grant of R$ 300, within the ceiling, within the Fiscal Responsibility Law. it is the technical response to the challenge, but it is politics that has the vote. And it will be neither the first nor the last time that Economy is just a technical look within a somewhat broader scenario,” said Paulo Guedes.

During the explanation, Guedes stated that the Jair Bolsonaro government wants to be “reformist and popular”, but rejected the idea that expanding social benefits at the expense of the spending ceiling is a populist action.

“It is also natural that the group should have an economic perspective, more rigid, tougher, fiscally responsible, protecting future generations. We need this perspective and this balance”, he said.

“We are a reformist government, we want to make reforms, income tax reform, broader tax reform, administrative reform, privatization reforms like Correios and Eletrobrás. We want to be a reformist and popular government, not a government populist. Populist governments are disgracing their people in Latin America. We are a government that aims to be reformist and popular, not a populist government.”

Also at the event, Guedes lamented the fact that the Senate has not yet voted on the reform of the Income Tax. The text creates a tax on dividends, and the government intended to use this collection to finance the new social program.

“There is no source to make it permanent [os R$ 400], so a part is permanent [reajuste de 20% em relação aos valores pagos atualmente no Bolsa Família], another part is transitory [o que restar para chegar nos R$ 400]. We were counting on the income tax, there was no progress in the Senate, we were left without a source,” said the minister.

The minister said that high inflation justifies an aid of R$400, instead of the R$300 previously thought.

“Now, realizing this impact that is happening around the world [inflação], food and energy rising all over the world, we are launching this transitory source until the end of next year so that it will help us so that all families have the protection of the 400 reais,” reported Guedes.

The minister denied that the measure is populist. “We are a reformist and popular government, not a populist government.”