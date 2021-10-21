Guedes: government assesses R$30 billion license outside the ceiling to pay for Bolsa Família

The government assesses whether the temporary benefit that will boost the new family allowance will be paid outside the ceiling, which would require a license to spend around R$ 30 billion or if there will be an option for a change in the constitutional spending ceiling rule to accommodate it, the minister said on Wednesday (20th). of Economy, Paulo Guedes.

In an online participation in a forum promoted by the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers (Abrainc), Guedes confirmed that the Auxílio Brasil will pay a minimum amount of R$ 400 to the beneficiaries, as demanded by President Jair Bolsonaro, but that an important part of this increase will be limited to 2022, the year of presidential elections in the country.

“We are now looking for the final formatting of these R$ 400”, said Guedes.

“By synchronizing the adjustments –on the one hand the mandatory expenses, salaries, on the other hand the ceiling–, or asking for a waiver with a limited number, just over 30 billion (BRL)”, he added.

Regarding the first option, Guedes pointed out that the adjustment of salaries –a mandatory government expenditure– follows an index (INPC of the previous year), while the spending ceiling another (IPCA for the 12 months until June of the previous year).

A change towards synchronization mentioned by the minister would represent, according to him, an anticipation of the revision of the spending ceiling, which according to the Constitution could only happen in 2026.

Internal calculations by the Ministry of Economy are that the mismatch between the two indexes demands that the 2022 budget project already sent to Congress be updated to include around R$ 18 billion more for social security benefits.

Whatever the decision, it is political, said Guedes. At various times in his speech, the minister sought to stress that his portfolio had prepared a more structural solution for the increase in the program, which involved the approval of the Income Tax reform.

The idea was that the taxation of dividends, contained in the text, would be the source of revenue for the new program. As Bolsa Família is an ongoing expense, the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) requires that permanent changes in its format be compensated for.

As the measure did not advance in the Senate, the government had to look into other ways to support the most vulnerable in the post-pandemic, justified the minister.

Policy

“We will continue to fight for reforms. The timing, I always said, of reforms is politics. If the policy wanted, it would reform the Income Tax and give us a permanent program”, said Guedes.

“As the policy did not deliver the reform of the Income tax, we have to do the same look of solidarity with the weakest, the same look of social protection, but we don’t achieve the same permanent level. There is a component that is transitory because we are without the source, which would be taxes on capital income”, he added.

Guedes defended that the government seeks to be “reformist and popular” and “not “populist”, amid widespread criticism that circumventing the spending ceiling would be an electoral measure and would not represent an effective change for Bolsa Família.

The implementation of temporary aid leaves for 2023 –and for the election winner– the real solving of the issue, since, apart from the extra benefit, the program will not have had its budget structurally modified despite the reality left by the crisis, with 14 millions of unemployed Brazilians.

The day before, the news about the plan to pay part of the Brazil Aid outside the spending ceiling soured the mood of the markets, causing the stock market to fall, future interest rates to rise and the dollar to rise against the real.

Earlier this Wednesday, Bolsonaro had confirmed the value of the program at R$400, but guaranteed that there would be respect for the ceiling. Currently, the average benefit of Bolsa Família is around R$190.

The Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, said in a speech at Planalto in the afternoon that the Bolsa Família would have a 20% increase and that the additional transitional benefit was being tailored within the concepts of fiscal responsibility.

In order to make a R$400 income transfer program feasible in 2022, the government came up with the solution of using the Bolsa Família budget plus temporary aid that, as it is not structured as a continued expense, will not need to be defined as a source of income. , a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. (Full Story)

The original idea was for Bolsa Família to maintain its budget of R$34.7 billion, which is planned for next year.

But, in order to strengthen the amount paid to the beneficiaries, the idea of ​​creating a temporary aid, at a cost of around R$ 50 billion, came up.

Part of the aid would be paid within the spending ceiling and up to 3/0 billion reais would be left out. As it has a limited duration, this expense would not need compensation by the LRF.