Gui Araujo delivers novel ‘proibidão’ with Jade Picon · TV News

Gui Araujo revealed that he has a secret romance with Jade Picon this Thursday (21) at dawn. .

“There is one that is the most prohibited of all,” he said, when telling about his love life with Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos. As his colleagues wanted to know more, he wrote Jade’s name on the leg of MC Mirella’s husband with his finger, but the camera was at an angle that perfectly showed the gestures, which were soon deciphered by the audience.

The romance would be banned because Leo, older brother of the digital influencer, is one of Gui Araujo’s best friends. As the ex-MTV always travels with the Picons, netizens began to speculate that Jade would even have betrayed João Guilherme with him.

On Wednesday morning (20), Araujo was talking about the end of Jade’s relationship with Leonardo’s son. “It’ll be good for him, brother, to live life a little. He’s very young, he spent a lot of time dating,” he said, not knowing that João has been with Duda Reis out here.

Nego do Borel’s ex-fiancée is the “little red”, whom Guilherme always refers to as his main “little contact”. Anitta’s ex-boyfriend even confessed that he would like to engage in a serious relationship with the redhead — the two were involved just before he joined The Farm 13.

Check out:

ANGRY GOSSIP gui, dynho and sthe were talking, gui said something like: oh my girlfriends right after he said “there is one that is the most prohibited of all” and wrote JADE PICON on the dynho’s leg TO PASSING MALLLLLL pic.twitter.com/azKPAvKzVJ — dudu (@boanoitebritto) October 21, 2021

