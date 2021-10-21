Gustavo Scarpa celebrates assistance and warns that Brasileirão “Resistance, mental strength is needed”

This Wednesday (20), Palmeiras broke a 24-year-old taboo and beat Ceará, as a visitor, in the Brazilian Championship. The match was valid for the 19th round of the competition, which was postponed due to FIFA Dates. After the departure, author of an assistance for Deyverson, Gustavo Scarpa gave an interview.

On decisive participation: “It’s important to be prepared, regardless of the time we have to play. The most important thing is to win. It’s a long championship and it takes endurance, mental strength. Unfortunately it happened (no winning period) and I hope we get back on the path of victories”.

In addition, he stated that he expects things to go well after two straight victories: “Valuing the collective performance and mine. Happy for the assistance and for the victory. In Brasileirão a lot of concentration is needed, especially when the negative results appear. Happy for the victory and I hope we return to a victorious path”.

Abel Ferreira commented on the differences between Scarpa and Veiga right after the match: “They are different and complementary. Veiga is more robust and balanced, attacking and defending. It’s the challenge I have with Scarpa and he knows it. The one without the ball, being aggressive when disarming. When he joins, he is complete. They are two great players.” .

Now, Palmeiras is in 3rd place of Brasileirão, with 46 points, being 10 of the leader Atlético-MG. The team’s next match will only take place on Monday (25), at the end of the 28th round of the competition, against Sport, at Allianz Parque.