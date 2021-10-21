Haitian gang demands R$95 million to release kidnapped missionaries

The gang that kidnapped a group of 17 American and Canadian missionaries in Haiti asked for $1 million (about R$95 million) for each one’s release, a senior Haitian official told CNN this Tuesday (19).

The 16 American citizens and one Canadian were kidnapped by the powerful “400 Mawozo” gang last Saturday (16), after visiting an orphanage in Croix-des-Bouquets, a suburb northeast of the capital Port-au-Prince.

Haiti’s Justice Minister Liszt Quitel told the CNN that the kidnappers demanded a total of US$17 million (about R$95 million) for the group’s release.

Missionaries are affiliated with the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries. The kidnapped group is made up of five men, seven women and five children.

Quitel said the kidnappers first called the Christian Aid Ministries team on Saturday, already demanding their ransom requests at the time of the call. Several conversations between the kidnappers and the missionary group have taken place since then, he said.

The minister said that both Haitian police negotiators and the FBI are advising the missionary group on how to proceed and that negotiations are ongoing. FBI agents are in Haiti helping with the investigations, but they are not leading the negotiations or speaking directly to the kidnappers, he said.

“The FBI is part of a coordinated effort by the US government to involve Americans in security. Due to operational considerations, no additional information is currently available,” a spokesperson told CNN.

The hostages are being held somewhere outside Croix-des-Bouquets, the gang-controlled suburb of Port-au-Prince, Quitel said.

“The gang has places where they usually keep their hostages so they can feel that they are safe. They feel comfortable ‘keeping them there,” Quitel told CNN. “The kidnappers have been warned about the consequences for them if they hurt the hostages,” said Quitel, adding that the kidnappers are complying with the requirements so far.

A source in Haiti’s security forces said that at the moment all the hostages were safe. The source added that gang members in contact with authorities appear calm.

Dan Hooley, a former field director for Christian Aid Ministries in Haiti, told CNN on Sunday (17) that it is believed that all the abducted missionaries were in a vehicle and that some were able to contact the local director of the organization before being taken away.

“Some fellows immediately texted the director and told him what was going on,” Hooley said.

The crime is part of a wave of indiscriminate kidnappings that has grown bolder as the country suffers from political instability, civil unrest, poor health care and extreme poverty.

Shortly before the abduction of the missionaries, a Haitian transport union had called an indefinite strike starting Monday to protest the escalating violence, among other issues.

“The well-being and safety of US citizens abroad is one of the State Department’s highest priorities. We have been in regular contact with Haitian authorities and will continue to work with them and with interacting partners,” said a State Department spokesperson.

“Gangs have taken control”

Much of the increase in kidnappings in Haiti is due to the 400 Mawozo, according to the Center for Analysis and Research for Human Rights (Cardh), a non-profit organization based in Port-au-Prince.

Gang members engage in almost daily clashes with Haitian police and tax local businesses.

The 400 Mawozo have grown in strength over the past three years, reaching 150 members, and have essentially taken control of the Croix des Bouquets, Haiti’s security forces source told CNN on Sunday.

Kidnapping for ransom is a defining gang activity. They have kidnapped dozens of people this year alone, including foreigners, the source said.

Once known for car theft, 400 Mawozo pioneered “collective” kidnappings of large groups of victims in buses and cars, according to the Center.

The majority of the gang’s victims are Haitian citizens, and kidnappings have increased in Haiti this year – with an increase of nearly 300% since July, the Center said.

At least 628 kidnappings have occurred since January, including 29 foreigners, according to data released by the center. The 400 Mawozo typically require redemptions of about $20,000 (about R$110,000), he said.

Hooley said the members of the mission group knew the risks they were taking.

“These are very dedicated people, people who risked their lives, knew the dangers they were in, or at least knew what could happen, I’m sure,” he said.

In a 2020 blog post, a Christian Aid Ministries missionary in Haiti described the risks they faced working there. The missionary wrote how the organization’s base in Titanyen, a village north of Port-au-Prince, was threatened by a local gang.

“With all the political uncertainty in Haiti, the gangs have taken over. The gangs that fight each other break the calm nights with quick shots,” they wrote.

The blog post does not say which gang was responsible, nor is it clear who the author of the post is. But the blog’s founders are two missionaries who have been in Haiti for several years.

In the post, the author writes that the missionary ended up “working with the gang trying to resolve the horrible situation”.

“After a lot of dialogue, they agreed to establish their gang mentality and try to find a way to help the community rather than terrorize it. They soon agreed to work on rebuilding a road that crosses the city,” wrote the author.

