Hariany takes up dating former child star

After more than a year single, ex-BBB Hariany Almeida, 24, revealed that she is dating. His new love is the former child actor, José Victor Pires, 22 years old. The couple had already been caught enjoying a beach together in Alagoas, but had not confirmed anything.

But during the influencer’s participation in the Podcast Poddelas, she took over the relationship.

Ex-BBB Hariany talks about romance with former child actor Image: Reproduction/Instagram

“I’m dating. I’m taking over right here because the people didn’t really know. It was all very fast and very intense. We met through Instagram and arranged to travel together. At the beginning of the trip, we decided to stay cool, without commitment. one wanted to be with someone else, okay. But two days passed and he asked me to date and I accepted. We’ve been together for two months and I paid the tongue because I didn’t want to date anyone now, I was at another time, wanting to dedicate myself to work . But, these things we don’t plan very much,” he explained.

Hariany’s last relationship was with DJ Netto, whom she met during her appearance on the reality show A Fazenda, and ended in October 2020. They began to bond outside the house.

João began his work on television at the age of 10, in the soap opera “Ti Ti Ti”, then participated in “Avenida Brasil”, “Boogie Oogie” and his most recent work and in the series “Os Detetives do Prédio Azul”.

I dream with Tiago Leifert at BBB

During her participation in the podcast, Hariany Almeida said that she already had a “special” dream with Tiago Leifert. While still confined to the house, on “BBB 19” (TV Globo), the influencer dreamed that she was kissing the then-reality presenter.

“There was a time when I fell asleep and woke up talking about a dream I had in the greatest innocence to people in the kitchen ‘people, I dreamed that I was taking Tiago Leifert, that he gave me a kiss'”, recalled the ex- BBB in an interview with Poddelas podcast.

“I told the whole story, the girls asked me if he was a good kisser in the dream and I said he was a good kisser… The other day the live program started and the first thing James said was ‘good night, Hariany’ I wanted to stick my head in a hole and bury myself in shame,” he added.

She also said that she was afraid of the reaction of Daiana Garbin, Leifert’s wife, but found her out here and everything went well. “When the show ended, his wife came up to me and said she thought it was very funny,” Hariany recalled.