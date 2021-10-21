Has arrived! Samsung officially announces the Android 12-based One UI 4 interface

Samsung finally officially announced this Wednesday (20) the official arrival of One UI 4.0, an interface that had its beta version released a few months ago by the manufacturer and which was presented by the brand during the ‘Unpacked Part 2’, event held in the morning of today in which the brand revealed new colors of the folding Galaxy Z Flip 3, but remained unknown about the possible launch of the Galaxy S21 FE.

The new South Korean interface brings with it several new features for brand users, including visual changes, new features and general improvements in system performance, being based on the latest version of Google’s Android 12 software, which was officially unveiled in the recently launched Pixel 6 lineup. According to the company, the new version also expands SmartThings Find for the manufacturer’s main accessories, such as Galaxy Buds, for example, integrating the entire ecosystem of applications and products.

To present the interface and exemplify its functionalities, Samsung published a video on its YouTube channel that highlights the integration of One UI 4 with the Galaxy family, also emphasizing the implementation of new interactive features for users. At this first moment the One UI 4 based on Android 12 is only available in its beta version for smartphones Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra, however it is expected that more cell phones of the brand will be updated in the coming months, but Samsung does not reveal the release schedule.