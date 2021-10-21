Health advances application of the second dose of Pfizer’s vaccine in Umuarama

The Health Department of Umuarama advanced the application of the 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine to those who received the first on August 26th or earlier.

Patients can receive the second dose from 7:30 am this wednesday (20). The service lasts until 11 am and will be at the basic health units of Guarani / Anchieta, Vitória Régia, São Cristóvão, Lisbon and Central, from 7:30 am to 11 am.

For health workers (covid-19 vaccine applicators, workers in long-stay institutions for the elderly, Uopeccan, Emergency Room, Siate and Instituto do Rim – less administrative -, UBS, CAPS and flu syndrome outpatient clinic, surveillance in health, laboratories that process tests and other emergency services, urgency and blood centers) the vaccination of the third dose will also be done on Wednesday.

In this case, patients can take the dose if they have already received the second one for more than six months. These professionals are assisted at UBS Cidade Alta from 7:30 am to 11:00 am and from 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm. It is necessary to bring a document with photo, CPF and declaration (or pay stub).

People aged 18 or over who have not yet received their first dose can go to Sest/Senat, with personal documents, proof of address and print or copy of the pre-registration (do it here) from 8am to 11am and from 2pm to 4pm.

City Hall did not disclose the number of vaccines available.

Join our group on WhatsApp and receive OBemdito’s news first hand.

