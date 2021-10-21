Health Department expands application of D2 from Oxford and Pfizer in Natal | large northern river

The Municipal Health Department of Natal extends this Thursday (21) the deadlines for the second dose of vaccines against Covid-19. The Oxford D2 will be available for those who took the first dose by August 31st, and the second dose from Pfizer for those who took the D1 by August 17th.

Vaccination takes place in all Basic Health Units (UBS), drives and also in the vaccine trailer in Tyrol.

People who have completed 28 days of the first dose of Coronavac immunizer can go to the city’s UBS or any drive-thru to receive the second dose.

UBS of the municipality and all drives will be with application of Oxford D2 for those who were vaccinated until the 31st of August.

Pregnant women who took the first dose with the Oxford immunizing agent and who, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Health, did not take the second dose can complete their vaccination schedule with the immunizing agent from Pfizer and at all UBS in the city or at any point of application.

The second dose of Pfizer is available at UBS in the city or on Nélio Dias drives, Palácio dos Sports, Via Direta or Sesi gym for those who took the first dose until August 17th.

Are able to receive the third dose: general population aged 60 years and over; and health professionals and workers from 30 years of age. It is necessary to have completed the vaccination schedule, with two doses or a single dose, of any immunizing agent (Coronavac, Oxford or Pfizer) for six months or 180 days.