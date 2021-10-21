Health professionals and the elderly continue to receive the 3rd dose in SP – News

The city of São Paulo continues vaccinating with the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 for seniors over 60 years old and health professionals of legal age this Tuesday (19). Immunosuppressed people can also go to health facilities to receive the booster.

To receive the third dose, the group must have completed the vaccination schedule (with first and second doses taken, or a single dose) for at least six months, with the exception of immunosuppressed patients, who are patients who have HIV or people who have undergone a transplant . This public can receive the booster if they have completed the vaccination schedule for at least 28 days.

It is also necessary to bring the identification document and proof of physical or digital vaccination.

In addition, adolescents aged 12 to 17 years without comorbidities are already eligible to receive the first dose. In this group, Pfizer’s immunizing agent is applied exclusively, the only one authorized by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for people under 18 years of age.

Vaccination posts

The first, second and additional dose are offered from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at mega-stations, drive-thrus and partner pharmacies and from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm at UBSs (Basic Health Units) and AMAs/Integrated UBSs.

Filometer and pre-registration

The website Keeping an eye on the queue helps to avoid crowding by displaying the movement of people in the units. The tool also informs which vaccines are available for applying the second dose.

In addition, complete the pre-registration on the website Vaccine Now speeds up the service time at the vaccination post.