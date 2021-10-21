Hear the sounds of Mars captured by the Perseverance rover

The Perseverance rover, which has been exploring the surface of Mars since February this year, is NASA’s first exploration vehicle to include microphones for direct sound pickup. With this, we have the unique opportunity to “experience” the red planet in a new way, which can increase our understanding of its environment.

Microphones are commercial models that can be purchased by anyone. One of them was installed on the side of the robot’s chassis, and the other on the mast as a complement to the SuperCam laser, used for studying rocks. Thanks to them, NASA has recorded five hours of sounds on the surface of Mars to date, including winds, the sound of the rover moving across the terrain or the sound of the Ingenuity helicopter’s propellers during a flight. Listen to some examples:

“It’s like you’re really there,” said Baptiste Chide, a planetary scientist who studies data from microphones at the Institute for Research in Astrophysics and Planetology in France. “Martian sounds have strong vibrations in the lower frequencies, so when you put the headphones on, you can really feel them. I think microphones will be an important resource for the future science of Mars and the solar system.”

The microphone also allows for research into how sound propagates on Mars. Since the planet’s atmosphere is much less dense than Earth’s, scientists knew that high-frequency sounds would be difficult to hear.

In fact, some scientists – not knowing if they would hear anything – were surprised when the microphone picked up the rotors of the Ingenuity helicopter during its fourth flight, on April 30, from a distance of 80 meters. The information from the helicopter’s audio allowed researchers to eliminate two of the three models developed to anticipate how sound propagates on Mars.

“Sound on Mars travels much further than we thought,” said Nina Lanza, a SuperCam scientist who works with microphone data at Los Alamos National Laboratory. “This shows how important it is to do field science.”

There is another aspect of space exploration that can benefit from audio: spacecraft maintenance. Engineers use cameras to monitor wheel wear on the Curiosity rover and dust buildup on the InSight’s solar panels. With microphones, they could also check the performance of a spacecraft the way mechanics listen to a car engine.

The Perseverance team is amassing recordings from the rover’s chassis microphone, which is well positioned to hear its wheels and other internal systems. Although there are not yet enough records to detect any changes, over time engineers may be able to analyze this data and discern subtle differences, such as additional electrical current going to a specific wheel. This would increase the ways to monitor the vehicle’s health.

“We’d love to hear these sounds regularly,” said Vandi Verma, Perseverance’s chief engineer for robotic operations at JPL. “We routinely hear changes in sound patterns on our test rover here on Earth, which may indicate there is a problem that needs attention.”

