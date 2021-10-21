Hideo Kojima and French designer launch Death Stranding-inspired eyewear

Line features three different models and a collector’s item

The famous game designer and creator Hideo Kojima decided to venture into other areas again. This time, Kojima made a partnership with Jean-François Rey, french fashion designer, to launch a series of glasses inspired by the futuristic universe of the game Death Stranding.

The collection consists of three models of glasses, HKxJF01, HKxJF02 and HKxJF03. The last one comes with a collector’s item, the LUDENS mask, very famous among fans of Kojima. The mask is a limited edition.

Models

HKxJF01

This one first glasses has a round frame of degree, with rectangular dark lenses that open in a “window style”. The HKxJF01 has three colors available: Black Edition; Chess Edition and Army Edition. All come with a custom protective case and cover.

HKxJF02

O HKxJF02 it is a rounded glasses who owns the Clip On technology. Basically it is possible superimpose a dark lens on a degree lens easily. O material used is not described on the French designer’s official website. This model also has three colors available: Black Edition; Blue Edition; Army Edition.



HKxJF03 + LUDENS Mask

This set is the more different between the three. he has the HKxJF03 accompanied by LUDENS Mask (Limited Edition). O HKxJF03 has only the black color available and is a model also rounded and with side flaps. Like the others, the glasses come with protective case and cover. THE LUDENS Mask is purchased along with this model, but it has its own special box for display.

Availability

Yet there is no information about the price. But pre-sale of the collection has already started. It is possible to do the order of glasses through the contact email: [email protected]. According to the official website, the deliveries of the models start from the May 2022.



So, did you like the models from Hideo Kojima’s collection in partnership with Jean-François Rey?







