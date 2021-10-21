High demand and imports released by Petrobras should make fuel more expensive in MS · Jornal Midiamax

After speculation about a possible risk of fuel shortages in the country, Sinpetro-MS (Union of Retail Trade of Fuels, Lubricants and Convenience Stores of Mato Grosso do Sul) clarified that there is no risk of running out of gas, diesel or ethanol in the state. However, the high demand should make the price rise at stations.

The ANP (National Petroleum Agency) also ruled out the risk of shortages. “There is no indication of shortages in the domestic fuel market at this time. The ANP continues to monitor the supply chain and will adopt, if necessary, the appropriate measures to mitigate deviations and reduce risks,” stated the regulatory agency.

to handle the domestic market demand for November, which had a 20% increase in orders for diesel and 10% for gasoline, Petrobras allowed distributors to import fuels — previously made by the state-owned company.

The problem is that the price of fuel is about 17% more expensive in the international market. “The consequence of this supply, however, will be the effect on fuel prices, since, according to importers, products abroad are around 17% above local products,” stated Brasilcom (Association of Fuel Distributors) .

The technical director of Sinpetro-MS, Edson Lazarotto, explained to Mediamax Newspaper that it is not possible to specify how much the price will rise for the consumer. “It will depend on each negotiation”, he summarized.



Higher costs at distributors should reach consumers at gas stations in MS – Photo: Leonardo de França / Midiamax

How will it work now?

According to a note from Petrobras, there was an explosion in demand for gasoline and diesel oil — in the months of October and November — and its refineries are not prepared to meet this growth.

According to Petrobras, the extra orders requested for November came 20% above its supply capacity for diesel and 10% above for gasoline, an “atypical” demand both in terms of volume and in terms of delivery time. “Furthermore, from the market point of view, there was no fact that would justify this increase in demand,” stated the company.

So, the solution found by the state-owned company was to release the import to distributors. A portion of domestic demand has always been covered with products brought in from other countries. With oil and its derivatives on the rise, this cost was being absorbed by the state-owned company. By leaving the import to distributors, Petrobras gets rid of this cost.

“Currently, there are dozens of companies registered with the ANP able to import fuels. Therefore, this additional demand can be absorbed by other agents in the Brazilian market”, concludes Petrobras, in a note.