Homages by Botafogo and Vasco a Garrincha and Dinamite are not just nostalgia

Vasco and Botafogo announced tribute to two great historical idols. The Maltino Cross will erect a statue of Roberto Dynamite. The alvinegros already started a series of actions to revere the 88 years since the birth of Garrincha. Initiatives that show how the past can be a tool to rescue fans’ pride when the present doesn’t collaborate

Botafogo took advantage of the fact that Garrincha has two birthdays (October 18, according to the family, and October 28, according to registry records), to pay tribute on its social networks daily during the period. These are videos, photos and trivia accompanied by the hashtag #MaiorÉOMané. According to the club’s business director, Lenin Franco, there will be special action on the last day:

— It is part of a strategy to enhance the historical repertoire that Botafogo has: Garrincha, Nilton Santos, Didi, Zagallo… A lot of great people in football who went through Botafogo.

At Vasco, the bust to be inaugurated is part of the action “Dynamite — 50 years of the explosion”, which celebrates the fiftieth anniversary of his professional debut and first goal for the club. The goal of R$ 190 thousand was reached in less than six hours of collective financing, which ended with R$ 232.6 thousand collected.

The rewards offered to donors include, depending on the value, certificate, exclusive campaign currency, poster and shirt autographed by Dinamite, visit with him to the studio where the work is being sculpted and a miniature of it. In addition, the partner-fans in the Dynamite category (the most expensive monthly fee) will have their names immortalized in the statue.

— You have given many joys. It’s time for Vasco to partially repay this,” President Jorge Salgado said.

The action is part of a project that has been developed in recent months and that rescues the memory of idols from the past. In addition to Dynamite, Vasco paid a series of tributes to goalkeeper Barbosa in March, the month of its centenary. Next in line is Adhemir, the Vitória Express forward who would turn 100 in 2022.

At a time when teams are unable to compete for the main titles and attend Serie B, these characters become even more important. Through them, it is possible to rekindle the passion of older fans and transmit pride and idolatry to younger ones. After all, both are consumers. Names such as Garrincha, Dinamite and Barbosa illustrate shirts and other products that constitute a recipe for clubs.

— It is necessary to value more and more the idols that are part of the institutions, as there is a strong connection with a large part of the fans, especially those who lived the time in which they acted. These stories are rich, generate engaging content and have great commercial potential — he says Renê Salviano, responsible for the sports marketing agency HeatMap.

— I don’t see any downside to using institutions’ past moments as marketing. All of them have beautiful stories of fights and victories that need to be shown as memories and as a connection point with the fans of the future.