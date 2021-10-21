Honda unveils new Civic Si, which could return to Brazil as a sports sedan

THE Honda seems to have heard the fans’ yearnings, and has just introduced the new generation of Civic Si. This time, the iconic model abandons the coupe body and goes back to having four doors and sports sedan shapes – just like the national Si, made on the eighth generation of the sedan at the Sumaré (SP) plant, between 2007 and 2011.

The Japanese brand confirmed it will keep the model true to its roots and, therefore, will sell the New Civic Si six-speed manual transmission only. Not bad, isn’t it? And there’s more. According to Honda, this new Civic Si is the most fun to drive ever, has the best responses at the wheel and, despite the purist proposal, is the most technological.

Honda/Disclosure

1.5 turbo engine that “spins high”

who remembers the Civic Si national you know times were different. At that time, the model came from the factory with a 2.0-aspirated engine of 192 hp at 7,800 rpm and 19.2 kgfm at 6,100 rpm, and a six-speed manual transmission. However, currently, cars in this category are not made without a turbo. Therefore, the new generation keeps the 1.5 powered by gasoline.

Honda/Disclosure

However, the Japanese ensures that the engine turns high. Maximum power is delivered between 6,000 rpm and 6,500 rpm. According to Honda, the 1.5 turbo generates 202 hp – a little less than the previous 208 hp – and even has a torque of 26.5 mkgf. The difference is that torque now peaks at 1,800 rpm, that is, 300 rpm earlier than in the coupe sold until the beginning of this year.

In addition to mechanical adjustments, the new Civic Si received changes in chassis and suspensions. According to Honda, the new platform made the sports car body up to 13% stiffer. The set of springs and shock absorbers is 8% stiffer on the front axle, and up to 54% firmer on the rear axle compared to the new traditional Civic sedan.

Honda/Disclosure

Finally, the Si version gained front and rear bushings from the new Type R, as well as reinforced suspension arms, larger 1.2 cm gauges and thicker stabilizer bars, all to improve balance in corners. Another important change is the new steering wheel, which is 26% lighter than the previous one. Traction remains front, but with limited slip differential to also improve dynamics.