Host spends months hugging strangers to try to catch Covid and tests positive

US radio host Dennis Prager, 73, tested positive for the Covid-19. He, however, was not sad with the test result. That’s because, according to the broadcaster, he wanted to be infected and, for that, he spent months hugging strangers in order to contract the coronavirus.

“I was in constant contact with strangers, always hugging them, taking pictures with them, knowing I was becoming very susceptible to picking up Covid, which, as bizarre as it may sound, is what I wanted,” Prager revealed during his show. The Dennis Prager Show.

Conservative, the presenter claims not to have taken the Covid-19 vaccine. According to him, he tried to contract the coronavirus to get a “natural immunity”.

Health authorities around the world, however, recommend that people be vaccinated against Covid-19, even those who have previously been infected with the virus and have, in theory, a natural immunity to it.

A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services, found that unvaccinated people who have already had Covid are twice as likely to be reinfected as those who have had the disease and get vaccinated later.

