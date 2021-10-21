Hot daughter of Renato Gaucho poses sexy in a leopard bikini

Carolina Portaluppi, the hot daughter of Renato Gaucho, Flamengo’s coach, updated his social networks last Tuesday (19) and once again conquered the admiration of internet users. at the time, she posed in a leopard bikini that further highlighted her beautiful curves.

In the record, Carol appears on Ipanema beach, in a pose as if looking for something or someone. In the description of the post, the daughter of Renato Gaúcho asked followers, suggestions for creative subtitles that matched your photo.

The influencer’s fans and admirers, in turn, quickly took the opportunity to joke with Palmeiras, the team that will compete in the Libertadores final against Flamengo, in November. “Looking for the Palmeiras World Cup”, wrote a boy. “Looking for a rival at the height of the Flemish”, suggested one more. “Looking at nothing and thinking about the end of the liberators”, commented one more.

Libertadores final

And speaking of the Libertadores final, Carolina Portaluppi recently participated in a live with Maurício Meirelles and Paparazzo Rubro-Negro on Instagram, to talk about expectations for the game.

In this ocasion, Renato Gaúcho’s daughter said that she was already looking forward to a possible world championship for the team.. “I think people are already thinking about the final. You already have the title there in your head. I’m already thinking about Worlds! I’m already doing my schedule”said the blonde.

Carolina Portaluppi, daughter of Renato Gaúcho (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

