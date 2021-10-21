How is the end of a pandemic defined and what needs to be done in the case of Covid-19? – Subway

Since the World Health Organization (WHO) decreed the Covid pandemic, on March 11, 2020, it’s already 589 days. Confronting the various damages of the health crisis is continuous. In Brazil, with more than 603 thousand deaths due to the disease, in recent periods, fortunately, the reality has changed.

In Ceará, data from Integrasus show that cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline. but which ones goals must be achieved to say that a pandemic comes to an end? who defines how and when does it occur? what do you need be made in cities and in the states?

The answers to these questions in the case of Covid, in general, still intrigue scientists, government officials and health authorities. Generally speaking, the WHO indicates that the pandemic will end when the disease is controlled in different regions of the world.

One of the drivers for improving the pandemic scenario is the vaccination. However, in addition to situations, such as in Brazil, in which there is still a high number of unimmunized people, another obstacle is that, in general, it is still not known precisely how long the immunity.

In addition, the effect of vaccines against virus variants is investigated. This set of facts are real obstacles in the account of how much time is left for the pandemic to end.

In Ceará, according to data from Integrasus, a platform of the State Health Department (Sesa), so far, there have been more than 942,000 confirmed cases of the disease, with 24,300 deaths. But since the peak of the second wave, in April, the indices have retreated.

At the height of the second wave, the state had more than 136,000 new cases in just one month. Now, in October, until this Wednesday (20) there were 1.5 thousand new confirmations. Covid deaths also, thankfully, continue to decline, with 29 deaths confirmed this month. At the peak, there were 3,700 in a single month.

O Northeast Diary heard specialists – the physician and epidemiologist Ligia Kerr; the infectious disease physician Keny Colares; and the professor of the Department of Community Health at the UFC Faculty of Medicine, Carlos Henrique Alencar, collected information from official websites of the municipal and state administrations, and brings arguments to be considered when defining “when will the pandemic finally end?”

When is it possible to define that a pandemic has come to an end?

The medical epidemiologist, researcher at the Federal University of Ceará (UFC) and vice president of the Brazilian Association of Public Health (Abrasco), Lígia Kerr, explains that, for this, “the levels of the disease must be very low”.

Ligia Kerr Physician and epidemiologist and vice president of the Brazilian Association of Public Health (Abrasco) “Every epidemic has a huge increase, then it falls, and when these cases stop occurring completely or are at very small levels, we can say that the epidemic would be over.”

But, Ligia ponders, “in the case of Covid, the situation is a bit more delicate”. “Many researchers think, and so do I, that we are unlikely to control the Covid pandemic in a very short time. What could be happening? One of the alternatives is that we allow countries with little vaccinations to develop the disease there and return with variants that ‘beat the vaccine’, returning to higher peaks. This is a chance to happen, but we hope it doesn’t happen”, he adds.

Another issue that has already been identified, emphasizes the epidemiologist, “is that the necessary levels of vaccination have to be much higher than we imagined. The contingent of people who are susceptible is high and this is very dangerous.”

Subtitle:

In Ceará, according to data from Integrasus, so far, there have been more than 942,000 confirmed cases of the disease Photograph:

Thiago Gadelha

Keny Colares, a physician and consultant in infectious diseases at the Ceará School of Public Health, adds that in the case of a new disease, “we cannot compare with a previous pattern. It is necessary that, over the years, this pattern is created”.

It is necessary, he reinforces, to observe the curves (deaths, hospitalizations, deaths) to decree that the epidemic is over. However, in the case of Covid, this benchmark is not yet so clearly established by health authorities.

Professor at the Department of Community Health at the UFC Faculty of Medicine, Carlos Henrique Alencar, points out that each pandemic has the same indicator to measure its values: the incidence coefficient.

Carlos Henrique Alencar Professor at the Department of Community Health at the UFC Faculty of Medicine “The values ​​of this indicator vary according to the magnitude of the disease and thus, there is no way to say that there is a magic number that can be used to define that an epidemic/pandemic has come to an end, or that it has become endemic. This will only be achieved with the assessment of this disease over time”.

In Ceará, is there any city without registration of new cases and deaths by Covid?

In the state, according to data from Integrasus, cross-checked by Diário do Nordeste with information disclosed by city halls on official websites, at least 3 cities have not registered deaths by Covid for more than 3 months, they are:

São João do Jaguaribe

Last death record: June 8, 2021

Total deaths: 9

Last death record: June 8, 2021 Total deaths: 9 Guaramiranga

Last death record: June 18, 2021

Total deaths: 5

Last death record: June 18, 2021 Total deaths: 5 barroque

Last death record: June 24, 2021

Total deaths: 25

In Fortaleza, according to the most recent epidemiological bulletin released by the City Hall on October 15, in the last two fortnights (September 16 to October 14), the city had 17 days without registration of deaths from the disease.

Regarding the cases, the cities of Ceará, in general, still cannot sustain intervals, such as more than a month, without new occurrences of the disease, although the number of confirmations, over time, is increasingly smaller.

When everyone is vaccinated, will the pandemic end?

In Ceará, nine months after the start of the vaccination campaign against Covid, of the 9.2 million inhabitants, until this Wednesday (20), 4.3 million received the two doses of the vaccine, that is, 46% of the residents. The account shows the total number of inhabitants, however, the population under 12 years of age is still not being vaccinated in Brazil.

In addition to the number of people already vaccinated, it is necessary to consider that no vaccine is capable of ensuring 100% protection against diseases. With Covid, immunizing agents serve as a risk reducer, preventing severe forms of the disease, but even after immunization, regardless of which manufacturer the vaccine is, it is possible to have contamination, hospitalization and even death, this with much less frequency than that enter unvaccinated.

Subtitle:

One of the drivers for improving the pandemic scenario is vaccination, but it is necessary to increase the rate of immunized Photograph:

Thiago Gadelha

The physician and epidemiologist Ligia Kerr also points out that, “the pandemic requires extremely high levels of vaccination. Countries that did not control vaccination ended up generating variants. These variants partially bypass vaccination”. Another situation is that when people fail to be vaccinated, they generate “vaccination failures” and, thus, diseases whose prevalence has been reduced may return.

Keny Necklaces Doctor and consultant in infectious diseases at the Ceará School of Public Health “Vaccination is an indirect parameter. It’s good to know that 60%, 70%, 80% of the population is vaccinated, but it’s not fundamental. We have seen that even people who have been vaccinated have had the disease. The most important is the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths. There is not a proportion of vaccinated patients that we can say will bring us to a normal situation. So, our parameter is the behavior of the disease and not the vaccinated population”.

How was the end of the H1N1 pandemic defined?

In the case of the pandemic caused by the H1N1 virus, officially decreed by the WHO on June 11, 2009, its end was also established by the WHO on August 10, 2010. But this did not mean the end of the virus’s circulation. It continues to be transmitted around the world, along with other seasonal viruses, and in each country it has a different incidence, but not with a significant number of infections.

Another point is that, when the end of that pandemic was decreed, at the time, 2,100 people had died of H1N1 in the health crisis in Brazil. In the case of Covid, to have dimension, only in Ceará there have been 24 thousand deaths.

When does an epidemic disease become endemic?

Professor at the Department of Community Health at the UFC Faculty of Medicine, Carlos Henrique Alencar, explains that it is necessary to understand the differences between some concepts that he describes as follows:

Outbreak: sudden increase in the number of cases of a disease, but this increase has a geographical limitation, for example, the outbreak of swine fever that occurred in municipalities in the northern region of Ceará a few years ago.

sudden increase in the number of cases of a disease, but this increase has a geographical limitation, for example, the outbreak of swine fever that occurred in municipalities in the northern region of Ceará a few years ago. Endemic: the number of cases of a disease is within an expected pattern for a place and time period. An example of an endemic disease is dengue, which is present every year in Ceará in expected patterns.

the number of cases of a disease is within an expected pattern for a place and time period. An example of an endemic disease is dengue, which is present every year in Ceará in expected patterns. Epidemic : Unexpected increase in the number of cases of an endemic disease. There are periods of time when the number of cases increases far beyond the expected value, causing the disease, which was previously endemic, to present moments of epidemic. An epidemic can also arise from an outbreak.

: Unexpected increase in the number of cases of an endemic disease. There are periods of time when the number of cases increases far beyond the expected value, causing the disease, which was previously endemic, to present moments of epidemic. An epidemic can also arise from an outbreak. Pandemic: it has a much wider geographic spread, and the disease can be identified in several countries around the world. This happened not only with Covid, but with other diseases, such as AIDS, the H1N1 flu, among others.

According to Ligia Kerr, “endemic levels are lower levels that can increase in certain periods. When it (disease) falls and remains with a much lower prevalence. But it doesn’t disappear”, he explains.

The doctor Keny points out that, in the case of Covid, “the expectation is that it will remain with us, and that we need to live with this virus, of course it is not causing as much trouble as it was in 2020 and 2021”. However, he reinforces, “when they are going to hammer out that it is no longer an epidemic, it may take a few months or years.”

Can states and cities determine that the pandemic has ended in that region?

In general, WHO monitors events in countries and says when a pandemic/epidemic has been controlled, but, according to epidemiologist Lígia Kerr, Covid is a completely atypical scenario, what “will probably happen is that each country will decide with what level does it want to deal with its epidemic, how many deaths it will accept”.

According to her, one of the evidences of this decision of countries, states and cities is when the management of that specific place decides to abolish the use of masks, even with the pandemic still in progress.

Keny adds that “the voice of health in the world is the WHO”, but, he ponders, “we are at an extremely complicated time in international politics, so WHO is having a hard time making the decisions be complied with”.

Professor Carlos Henrique reiterates that WHO is responsible for defining the end of the pandemic, but according to the disease conditions in each country. “If Covid persists globally at expected or normal levels according to the WHO, the organization will classify it as an endemic disease,” he adds.