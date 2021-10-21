how is the pressure on prices?

Today we are going to comment on Petrobras’ third quarter operational previews (PETR4, PETR3) and JHSF (JHSF3). The highlight of the state-owned company in the result was the pre-salt, which is already responsible for 71% of the state-owned company’s total production, compared to 67% in the same period in 2020.

UOL has an exclusive area for those who want to invest their money safely and profit more than just saving. Meet!

Check out the analysis by Felipe Bevilacqua, analyst and founding partner of the analysis house Levante Ideias de Investimento. Every day, Bevilacqua brings you news and analysis from publicly traded companies so you can make the best investment decisions. This content is exclusive to UOL subscribers.

Petrobras releases production and sales report

Petrobras (PETR4, PETR3) released its production and sales report for the third quarter of 2021. The result was modest, with lower production and sales volume showing slight growth.

Total oil and gas production reached 2.83 million barrels of oil equivalent (Mboed) per day in the quarter, a 4.1% decrease compared to the same period last year and an increase of 1.2% compared to the second quarter.

The highlight in the result was the pre-salt, which is already responsible for 71% of the total production of the state-owned company, compared to 67% in the same period in 2020. The advance of production in the pre-salt was 1.35% on an annual basis and 3.3% quarter-on-quarter, driven by the higher average production of the FPSO P-70 (Atapu field) and the start-up of the FPSO Carioca, in the Santos Basin. The unit will be the largest operating platform in Brazil in terms of complexity, with the capacity to process up to 180 million barrels per day and 6 million cubic meters of natural gas.

Onshore and shallow water production had the biggest drop in the period, 28%, due to the decline in production and, mainly, the divestment of fields in the Polo Rio Ventura, sold to 3R Petroleum (RRRP3).

The production of natural gas, in turn, had a drop of 1.5% compared to the second quarter and 3.75% compared to the third quarter of 2020.

In relation to consolidated sales (domestic and foreign market), Petrobras registered an increase of 0.2% in the quarterly change, totaling 3.164 million barrels per day. In the domestic market, there was an increase of 10.2%, while the external had a drop of 19.7%. There was a large increase in imports and a drop in exports of products, mainly gasoline, due to the expansion of sales in the domestic market.

Petrobras’ result came with mixed numbers. Despite the decline in production, we see as positive the company’s strategy of divesting in non-strategic assets (onshore, shallow water and post-salt fields) and investing in exploration and production in pre-salt fields, which have higher oil quality and better returns for the company.

Another positive point is the increase in the share of pre-salt oil used in the company’s refineries. Brazilian refineries have been undergoing adjustments to increase their flexibility and enable the refining of Brazilian oil. Initially, these assets were built to refine imported light oil.

Petrobras is going through a very favorable moment in the sector, with oil above US$ 80 per barrel. Its result will be released soon and should show great numbers, with some records.

On the other hand, the company’s large profits may increase pressure on the company, mainly due to the rise in gasoline, whose prices follow the international market. Amid the country’s growing fiscal risk, we expect a negative Thursday for the company’s shares, which are closely linked to the political scenario.

JHSF presents third quarter operational preview

JHSF (JHSF3), a high-end development company, released operating previews for the third quarter of 2021. The positive highlights came from the strong sales growth in the company’s malls and hotels. The revenues of its developers, on the other hand, declined year-on-year.

Net pre-sales in the JHSF development segment were R$333.7 million in the third quarter, an increase of 46.2% in the first nine months of this year. The result of the development segment is obtained through the sales of launched projects that are developed on land already paid for that the company maintains in its landbank, without the existence of exchanges. Compared to the same third quarter of 2020, there was a reduction of 18.8% in sales.

The consolidated sales of the company’s malls grew 45.1% compared to the third quarter of 2019, thus surpassing the pre-pandemic period, when there were no operating and capacity restrictions. In comparison with the same range in 2020, the expansion of sales was 74.1%. Shopping centers aimed at the high-income public stood out. Sales at Shopping Cidade Jardim and Catarina Fashion Outlet grew by 70.3% and 47.9%, respectively, in relation to the pre-pandemic period.

Leisure hotels, in turn, continued with high occupancy rates, with an emphasis on 71.4% at the Hotel Fasano Boa Vista, with performance indicators higher than those observed in the same period in 2019 and 2020. In the gastronomy segment, also 2-digit expansion compared to 2019.

The São Paulo Catarina international executive airport increased its handling by 89.7% compared to the third quarter of 2020. In recent months, the works of the second expansion of the airport’s capacity have started.

Despite the drop in the development segment, JHSF’s results were mostly positive thanks to strong sales growth in shopping centers, hotels and the executive airport, showing resilience in its operations. Therefore, we expect a positive impact for JHSF actions in the short term.